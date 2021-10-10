Prime Minister Modi is the most democratic leader I know: Amit Shah praises the Prime Minister’s style of governance





Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the most democratic leaders he has known. Amit Shah was responding to a question about Prime Minister Modi’s perception as a “dictator” during an interview with public broadcaster Sansad TV. I had the opportunity to work with Modi ji both in opposition and in government. I have never met a listener like him. Whatever the topic of a meeting, Modi ji speaks as little as necessary and listens to everyone patiently. He considers the value of the person’s opinion, not the importance or lack thereof, and then makes a decision. So there is no truth in the accusations that he is dictatorial, said Amit Shah. As Prime Minister Modi ends 20 years in public service, Shah praised his style of governance and criticized the opposition for trying to tarnish the head of government’s image with baseless allegations. READ ALSO | 20 years in power: Narendra Modi’s journey from Gujarat to Delhi Modi ji runs the Cabinet in the most democratic way. What is discussed in a forum cannot be disclosed in the public domain, so there is a misconception that he makes all the decisions but that is not the case. He discusses the issue, listens to everyone and assesses the pros and cons. The final decision is up to him, of course, because he is the prime minister, Shah explained. It is unfortunate that those with divergent political views are trying to distort the truth to tarnish the image of the prime minister, he added. In the years since the BJP came to power at the Center under Narendra Modi, several opposition leaders have called the prime minister a dictator on executive decisions on a whole host of issues, from demonetization, the repeal of section 370, to farmers’ protests. Shah clarified that while Prime Minister Modi takes some risks, he does not impose his will while making important decisions related to politics and governance. PM Modi works for the purpose of India First. He has said many times in the past that we have come to power to change the country, not just to run a government. Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas is our goal, said the Union Minister. In a blow to Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Shah alleged that some parties had adopted the ideology of nepotism and believed they had the right to rule the country. Prime Minister Modi came and changed this style of politics, which led to attacks on his character by rival parties, he claimed. “Criticize our policies as much as you want; if there is corruption in our government, shed some light on it; point out our failures to the people. But resorting to personal attacks against Prime Minister Modi brings the level down. of political discourse, ”Shah said. WATCH | Prime Minister Modi runs cabinet in most democratic way, says Amit Shah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-most-democratic-leader-amit-shah-1863133-2021-10-10

