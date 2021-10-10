Pakistani nuclear program father Abdul Qadeer Khan dies





Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial scientist known as the father of Pakistan’s underground nuclear program, died in Islamabad on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85 years old.

The nuclear physicist was dishonored in 2004 when he was forced to accept responsibility for the proliferation of nuclear technology and was forced to live a life of house arrest.

Khan, who was born in 1936 in Bhopal and emigrated to Pakistan with his family after the partition in 1947, breathed his last around 7 a.m. (local time) at the Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital.

Geo News reported that Khan was taken to hospital early in the morning after having difficulty breathing.

According to doctors, Khan’s health deteriorated after bleeding in his lungs. He couldn’t survive after his lungs collapsed.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said every effort was made to save his life.

Condemning his death, President Arif Alvi said on Twitter: Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Has known him personally since 1982. He helped us develop a life-saving nuclear deterrent, and a grateful nation will never forget his service in this regard ….

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was deeply saddened by the death of Dr AQ Khan.

He was loved by our nation because of his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state. This provided us with security against a much bigger aggressive nuclear neighbor. To the Pakistani people he was a national icon (sic), he said in a tweet.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said he was “deeply saddened” by her death and called it “a great loss”.

“Pakistan will forever honor his service to the nation! The nation is deeply indebted to him for his contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities,” he said.

Funeral prayers will be offered at 3 p.m. local time at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, officials said.

Khan, considered the father of the Pakistani nuclear bomb, is revered at home as a hero. He has also been called a man who built the first atomic bomb in the Muslim world.

Radio Pakistan reported that Khan played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. His services for the defense of the country will be remembered for a long time.

Khan had been living as semi-isolated in the upscale Islamabad district of Sector E-7 under surveillance by security agencies since 2004.

He later retracted his statement, which he said was made under duress from the then military dictator, General Pervez Musharraf.

He said Pakistan would never have achieved the feat of becoming the first Muslim nuclear country without his “services”.

Referring to the treatment he received under Musharraf, Khan said the country’s nuclear scientists have not been given the respect they deserve.

In 2009, the High Court in Islamabad declared Khan a free citizen of Pakistan, allowing him free movement within the country.

In May 2016, Khan said that Pakistan could have become a nuclear power as early as 1984, but then President General Zia ul Haq – who served as President of Pakistan from 1978 to 1988 – “opposed this decision “.

Khan also said Pakistan had the ability to “target” Delhi from Kahuta near Rawalpindi in five minutes.

Kahuta is home to the Kahuta Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan’s main uranium enrichment facility linked to the atomic bomb project.

In a 2018 book “Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb: A Story of Defiance, Deterrence And Deviance,” Pakistani-American scholar and scholar Hassan Abbas highlighted Khan’s involvement in nuclear proliferation in Iran, Libya and Korea. North.

He wrote that the origins and evolution of the Khan Network were linked to the national and international political motivations underlying Pakistan’s nuclear weapons project.

The author also examined the role of China and Saudi Arabia in supporting its nuclear infrastructure. Khan is said to have close ties to the Chinese nuclear establishment.

