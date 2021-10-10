Politics
Person who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it, says Erdogan
The Turkish president on Saturday urged foreign investors to come to the country, assuring that “no one who trusts and invests in Turkey will regret it”.
“On the contrary, they will always be satisfied with the huge benefits it provides,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a polypropylene factory in the southern province of Adana.
“I invite all investors in our country and the world to take advantage of the means and opportunities that Turkey offers in this period of restoration of the global production and logistics system,” Erdogan added, stressing that the gates of the Turkey were “open”. until the end ”to investors.
Noting that Turkey recently declared the launch of its Green Development Revolution, Erdogan said the move would lift Turkey to new levels in everything from industry to exports.
“From now on, we will plan and make all investments in our country with this approach, like the factory for which we are laying the groundwork for today,” he said. “We are determined to bring the production infrastructure of the future to our country by making the best use of new opportunities offered by technology, such as digitization and artificial intelligence.”
He went on to say that the plant, which is to operate on the principle of fully recyclable, environmentally friendly and sustainable production, will use the most sophisticated technologies in the field.
“The fact that these investments are made as the world grapples with crises such as the pandemic and climate change indicates the depth of vision of our businessmen,” Erdogan said, adding that many developed countries , mainly those in Europe, have chosen Turkey to meet their needs. manufacturing needs.
Sources
2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/nobody-who-trusts-invests-in-turkey-regrets-it-says-erdogan-3581910
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]