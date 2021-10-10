Person who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it, says Erdogan

The Turkish president on Saturday urged foreign investors to come to the country, assuring that “no one who trusts and invests in Turkey will regret it”.

“On the contrary, they will always be satisfied with the huge benefits it provides,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a polypropylene factory in the southern province of Adana.

“I invite all investors in our country and the world to take advantage of the means and opportunities that Turkey offers in this period of restoration of the global production and logistics system,” Erdogan added, stressing that the gates of the Turkey were “open”. until the end ”to investors.

Noting that Turkey recently declared the launch of its Green Development Revolution, Erdogan said the move would lift Turkey to new levels in everything from industry to exports.

“From now on, we will plan and make all investments in our country with this approach, like the factory for which we are laying the groundwork for today,” he said. “We are determined to bring the production infrastructure of the future to our country by making the best use of new opportunities offered by technology, such as digitization and artificial intelligence.”

He went on to say that the plant, which is to operate on the principle of fully recyclable, environmentally friendly and sustainable production, will use the most sophisticated technologies in the field.

“The fact that these investments are made as the world grapples with crises such as the pandemic and climate change indicates the depth of vision of our businessmen,” Erdogan said, adding that many developed countries , mainly those in Europe, have chosen Turkey to meet their needs. manufacturing needs.