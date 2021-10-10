Retno Marsudi often looks fashionable, from shoes to hairstyles, this large suitcase keeps a secret





Tribunnews reporter Larasati Dyah Utami TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Not once has the style of Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi attracted attention. The appearance of the minister seems fashionable. Finally, by accompanying President Joko Widodo’s visit to Bali at the venue of the G20 summit, he diverted attention. The Minister of Foreign Affairs was flanked by 3 TNI generals at the same time in the photo uploaded by the presidential secretariat on Saturday (10/9/2021) wearing shoes of different colors. Read also : Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi’s style flanked by 3 TNI generals, shoes out of focus, right and left are different colors Read also : Saudi Arabia opens Umrah, Foreign Minister coordinates directly with Minister of Religion and Minister of Health On one occasion, the Foreign Minister admitted that on semi-formal occasions he often went for a more casual style but always looked formal. Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi as he accompanied President Joko Widodo’s visit to Bali, at the venue of the G20 summit, Friday 08/10/2021. Foreign Minister Retno wore a simple white shirt and casual black pants. He was seen wearing Oxford shoes in different colors, green and red. (doc Setpres) Foreign Minister Retno often shares her activities on her Instagram account with different dress styles. One of the things that caught his attention was when he took a photo with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Sri Mulyani, who was his high school classmate, after reporting on preparations for the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia at G20 2022 to President Joko Widodo at the Palace. The style of Foreign Minister Retno and her eccentric shoes. (collage / instagram) “A long-standing friendship … 4 decades of brotherhood … supporting each other,” Retno Marsudi wrote, citing the caption. At that time, Retno Marsudi wore a preppy black and white look. He combined a white shirt with black pants up to the ankles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.tribunnews.com/lifestyle/2021/10/10/retno-marsudi-kerap-terlihat-modis-dari-sepatu-hingga-model-rambut-koper-besar-ini-simpan-rahasia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos