Modi is India’s unreliable narrator. But there is a little help from Salman Rushdie

Prhyme Minister Narendra Modi has completed 20 years of public life this the week, a milestone celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party. A career as a politician is all about the story arc, not just the growth arc, in terms of power. But the public life of Modis, from chief minister of Gujarat to now prime minister, does not show an arc. Over the past 20 years, Modi has remained pretty much the same. As the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy unfolded, he instead chose to praise the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanaths. vikas job. Exactly six years ago, he tweeted wish cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu a speedy recovery from deep vein thrombosis, ten days after the murder of Mohammed Akhlaqs in Dadri. At the time, Omar Abdullah said the cricketers’ blood clot received more attention from the prime minister than Akhlaq’s cold-blooded murder.

Since the days of Gujarat, it is only eloquent when Hindus are killed or when Islamist terrorists detonate a bomb. However, he has largely kept silent about the episodes of lynching and other hate crimes and now the killings of the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri.

This similarity has been hailed as consistent by some, as crucial for the policy perspective. However, it is particularly distressing when a leader lacking a narrative arc traps a nation’s history in a one-sided monotony.

Modi is today the chief narrator of India. But with him, we only have half the story, even if that half keeps a happy and emotional vocal majority.

There is a concept in literary criticism called the unreliable narrator. PM Narendra Modi is India’s unreliable narrator. Who tells the story and how it is told is as critical for a novel as it is for a nation. In journalism we say you should never become the story. In Modis India, the narrator and the nation are closely linked.

The unreliable narrator in Indian history

An author or narrator-protagonist in fiction is called an unreliable narrator when his storytelling is deliberately misleading and manipulates the trust of readers. A narrator of nations can be either the audience or the highest politician. Sometimes the storyteller is the Gross Domestic Product, as in tiger economies; or a military-Islamist ideology as in Pakistan; or a strong man like in Turkey and Hungary. For a very long time in India the narrators were Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, and this continued even posthumously. Then, for two decades starting in 1991, the narrators were the people who contributed to “the history of India”.

Now Modi has taken on the role of the first person narrator of a new India guided by the Hindutva. India is, after Nehru and Indira Gandhi, again in the style of first person storytelling. First-person narrators are considered unreliable in novels because they impose their biases and intrigues on the script. They bring unnecessary incongruities and twists to distract and derail, leaving the reader confused.

Other narrators from India

After independence, Hindu liberals from the upper castes of India were the narrators. They expressed superficial guilt about the caste system and partition. They tried to redeem themselves with puns and efforts like unity in diversity, end to untouchability and the absence of caste. They glossed over structural castism, Islamic invasions and quickly advanced a few centuries to achieve the glory of Mughal rule, Sufi mystics and ganga jamuni culture. Nation building was the need of the moment. It lasted from Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi. And the prime ministers shaped the nation in their image.

Then came the people-narrators.

Constitutionalists were India’s new narrators in the 1990s and 2000s. The next two decades saw the rise of new social justice warriors, Ambedkar-ites and public interest litigation activists. Equality has been replaced by equity. They challenged the status-quist upper-caste liberals who advocated gradualism of symbolic gestures of inclusion instead of actual representation.

This took place alongside the growth of the middle class as true chroniclers of what would come to be known as the history of India. An entire generation of GDP worshipers was born overnight and they rejected the Hindu growth rate just as Hindutva took to the streets of the small Indian town.

Sometimes constitutionalists and GDP worshipers disagreed, but not always. The two exhilarating decades were devoted to Indians seeking social equity and economic growth, or what former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called inclusive growth. India’s global observers have taken note of both Mayawati and the market. The world viewed us the same way we viewed ourselves. There was no cognitive dissonance. It was an example of reliable storytelling.

In the new India, the Constitution is not what Hindutva politicians refer to. Instead, they situate the founding model of the republic in a much older era, which they can write on as they wish.

Learn from Rushdie

Holden Caulfield, who JD Salinger created in his own image, was a first-person narrator of The catcher in the rye and was unreliable due to his age and inexperience. The same was true for Saleem Sinai in Salman Rushdies. Midnight children because he continues to deliberately err on the facts about Ganesha and Gandhi.

Celebrating 20 years of Modis, the president of BJP JP Nadda noted the Prime Minister had brought India out of a climate of disappointment and made it a power and a global player. This, pronounced at a time when World leaders and the media are becoming more and more critical,

is similar to Modis’ loud silence during the carnage of the second wave of Covid. When he finally emerged he noted, Uttar Pradesh had a twin-engine government.

Here, Rushdie comes to the rescue.

Reality is built on our prejudices, misconceptions and ignorance as well as our insight and knowledge, it wrote in Imaginary homelands: essays and critiques 1981-1991. Reading Saleem’s unreliable storytelling could be, in my opinion, a useful analogy for the way we all try to “read” the world every day.

He also added that he used the unreliable narrator as a deliberate technique to tell the reader to maintain a healthy mistrust.

This is where the antidote to Modis’ unreliability lies. This will force the public to be more alert and more participatory as the co-curator of Indian history. That is why we are seeing a profusion of dissenters and fact-checkers.

Rama Lakshmi is Opinions and Features Editor at ThePrint. She tweet@RamaNewDelhi. Opinions are personal.

