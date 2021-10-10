It has been a winning week for dictators. Russians Vladimir Putin, Chinese Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman all have reason to rejoice after weaknesses, divisions and double standards among Western democracies have been harshly exposed. If US President Joe Biden is right and a freedom fight against autocracy is unfolding around the world, then the visiting team have just taken a 3-0 lead at St James Park, home of Newcastle United FC.

Howay Geordies Totemic War Cry Guys! could soon be drowned out by the slogans of marketing men, the silky rustle of Arab dresses and the exorbitant demands of imported stars as Riyad-upon-Tyne bends its knee to petrodollar princes. Many Magpies fans are welcoming the $ 300 million Saudi takeover of their besieged and cash-strapped club. This is understandable. Where is it? Proponents know the ethical implications are unbearable. But they want success that money can buy.

The Premier League has said it has assurances that the Saudi state will not interfere in the management of the club. It’s a bit like saying starving and traumatized Yemeni children the war is over, when in reality it is not. Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Salman, chairs its sovereign wealth fund, which has acquired an 80% stake. He is the same man the United States accuses of plotting the notorious murder of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. He denies it but has never faced court.

Salman does not apologize for Saudi abuses according to Amnesty International include the systemic imprisonment without trial of human rights defenders, the persecution of women’s rights activists and the widespread use of the death penalty. Instead, he sought international respectability for his heinous regime, for example by approaching Donald Trump and the Israeli right. The Newcastle sports washout exercise is a continuation of that lousy policy. 1-0.

There is a memorable photo of Salman and Vladimir Putin chatting during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It is unclear whether they are enjoying the game or trading offshore banking advice. Either way, Putin also scoffed a lot at western spending last week when wholesale gas prices soared, threatening a Europe-wide energy crisis. Life could be so much easier, smile his lackeys, if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was operational.

The new 1,230 km submarine pipeline connecting Russia to Germany was finally completed on September 10 after delays caused by US sanctions. Washington, Ukraine and eastern EU states such as Poland have always argued that this would give Putin a stranglehold on energy supplies. Angela Merkel, the outgoing German Chancellor, has systematically refused to cancel it, deeming it necessary to control industrial and commercial costs.

To reverse the authoritarian trend, Western governments must take a clear stance on issues where all too often they sidestep and plunge

Earlier than expected, Europe was confronted last week with what energy dependence on Moscow can really mean soaring consumer prices, ruined national budgets, political upheaval and the prospect of worse to come this winter, unless the Kremlin bluntly hints at the EU’s approval to start channeling the North. River gas is quickly tuned. For a cranky transatlantic alliance, this fiasco is a kick in the shin. Putin sent a geopolitical crier flying to the top corner. 2-0.

The Autocracys’ symbolic third goal was delivered, strangely, behind closed doors in a hotel room at Zurich airport last Wednesday. Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, and Chinese officials have agreed to hold talks between Xi and Biden before the end of the year. It seems pretty trivial. But take a step back and think about what’s really going on.

Nine months after starting his presidency, Biden has yet to meet Xi, his superpower nemesis, during which relations have deteriorated dangerously. Xi had previously rejected Bidens’ offer of a head-to-head summit. Yet, having traveled to Switzerland, Sullivan has yet to get an agreement in principle and no firm date for the talks which, if they do take place, will be by video. Beijing’s dismissive attitude is humiliating and instructive.

Not so long ago, a Chinese leader might have jumped at the chance to meet with the US president. Not anymore. The balance of power has changed. The immediate context is the increase in Chinese military pressure on Taiwan which has left Washington shaken and unsure of how to react. In contrast, China seems more and more confident. Xi is said to believe that the West, and the United States in particular, is in irreversible decline, and that time is on his side. So why rush to talk? Let Biden simmer. 3-0.

This gloomy score is not the end of the game. Xi is inclined to go too far. There are signs of a fatal miscalculation. His one-man show faces multiple problems at home and growing hostility abroad. Rather than increasing, analysts suggest, China may have already reached its peak. At the same time, Xi would be well advised not to underestimate America. Likewise, Putin and Salman should relish the moment. Their laughter may not be the last.

If the tide of authoritarianism is to be reversed, Western governments must take a clear stance on issues where all too often they sidestep and plunge. The Saudi takeover of Newcastle is set to be frozen pending a review of the rules (or a radical policy change in Riyadh). Europe must unite and diversify the offer to avoid Russian energy blackmail. And Biden should stop worrying about the talks and provide Taiwan with unambiguous security guarantees, possibly a mutual defense treaty. Who knows, maybe Aukus could become Taukus or Aukust?

As the Pandora Papers demonstrate, Western governments are their worst enemies when, by facilitating financial scheming, they help dictators and autocrats around the world steal from their own people, launder ill-gotten gains and profit from denial of democracy. and freedom. As the indomitable inhabitants of old Leazes End of Newcastles well knew, such preventable home goals are intolerable. Politicians who allow them should be forced to take a bath early.