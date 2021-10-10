Kicked out of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Turkey now wants to buy more F-16 fighter jets from the US

Turkey, which has been withdrawn from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, is still looking to modernize its air force and, instead of 5th generation stealth planes, would like to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States. United. It’s unclear which variant Ankara is considering, however.

The United States had strongly opposed the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system by one of the NATO members. The country believed that Russia could obtain classified information on highly advanced F-35 fighter jets through this missile defense system.

Nonetheless, Turkey, a NATO ally, bought the S-400 in 2019 insisting that it would not be integrated into NATO systems. However, Washington did not accept this argument and called off the sale of the Fifth Generation Stealth Fighters to Anakara.

This was formalized in April this year after the MoU signed by Turkey in 2007 was canceled and the country was not included in the new agreement.

Turkey initially pledged to purchase 100 F-35 planes and was awarded six planes in 2018. However, this delivery was postponed and then canceled after US-Turkish relations grew bitter over the S-400.

The planes destined for Turkey were then offered to the US Air Force after the US Department of Defense announced the contract to acquire eight F-35s for the US Air Force.

In September this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was seeking compensation following its withdrawal from the program.

We made a payment of $ 1.4 billion, what will happen to that? Erdogan was quoted as saying. We did not win and do not earn this money easily. Either they will give us our planes or they will give us the money.

Erdogan has also made it clear that there will be no backtracking on the deal with Russia for the acquisition of the S-400 advanced missile defense systems. He also indicated that Turkey is still considering acquiring a second batch of the S-400 missile defense system.

This development has made the chances of reconciliation between the United States and Turkey very low. Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 also triggered US sanctions. In 2020, Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate, its head, Ismail Demir, and three other employees were blacklisted by Washington.

Turkeys plans to acquire F-16s

As part of its air force modernization plans, Turkey has asked the United States to purchase 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets as well as 80 upgrade kits for its F- planes. 16 existing ones, Reuters reported. The billion dollar deal is still stuck in the process of foreign military sales.

The deal must be approved by both the US State Department and Congress. Typically, the department does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they have been formally notified to Congress, a State Department spokesperson said in media reports.

The decade-old partnership between the United States and Turkey has seen many ups and downs in recent years on issues such as disagreements over Syrian policy, Ankara’s close relationship with Moscow and the problematic file. of Turkey in matters of freedom and human rights.

Turkey’s request for new F-16s is very unlikely to be accepted by the US Congress, given the tense rift between countries following the S-400 crisis.

There is bipartisan support in the US Congress to force the Biden administration to put more pressure on Ankara over its purchase of the S-400 and its poor human rights record. Ankara, on the other hand, has said it hopes for improved relations under US President Joe Biden, Reuters reported .

Why Turkey Needs New Jets

As The EurAsian Times reported earlier, Turkey is looking for advanced fighters to replace its aging F-16 fleet. Another factor is that Ankara’s rivals are rapidly building up their air capabilities.

The United States is currently upgrading most Greek F-16s to the Viper configuration, which will make them the most advanced F-16s in Europe.

In addition, Athens has ordered a small fleet of French-made Rafale fighters of 4.5 generations. Egypt has also acquired Rafales and has reportedly started taking delivery of Generation 4.5 Su-35s from Russia.

BlueMelange, an independent Ankara-based research group, was recently cited by Forbes as saying that there are approximately 236 Turkish F-16s, made up of the Block 30, Block 40, Block 50 and Block 50+ variants, with preparation for waning combat due to their age and their records of exit flights loaded with extreme combat.

And it’s possible that Turkey is now on the hunt for the latest F-16 Block 70. This variant combines capability upgrades including advanced AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar with new avionics architecture and structural improvements to extend the aircraft’s structural life is more than 50 percent longer than that of the previous production F-16 aircraft, according to Lockheed Martin.