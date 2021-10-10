today in history | National News from the Associated Press





Today in history

Today is Sunday, October 10, the 283rd day of 2021. There are 82 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On October 10, 2014, Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH-lah YOO-suhf-zeye), a 17 year old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi (KY-lash saht-YAHR-thee), a 60 year old Indian man, jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the rights of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.

To this date :

In 1845, the United States Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.

In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

In 1935, George Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess, with an all-black cast, opened on Broadway, starting a series of 124 performances.

In 1957, the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 5-0.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, in response to the thalidomide birth defect crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring drug companies to prove their products were safe. and effective before they are marketed.

In 1964, the 18th Summer Olympic Games opened in Tokyo.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, did not contest a federal tax evasion count and resigned his post.

In 1985, American fighter jets forced an Egyptian plane carrying hijackers from the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro (ah-KEE-leh LOW-roh) to land in Italy, where the gunmen were arrested. Actor-director Orson Welles has died in Los Angeles at the age of 70; Actor Yul Brynner has died in New York City at the age of 65.

In 1997, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and its coordinator, Jody Williams, were named Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

In 2001, American jets shelled the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush has unveiled a list of the 22 most wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the celluloid Superman who became quadriplegic after a horseback riding accident in May 1995, died in Mount Kisco, New York, at the age of 52.

In 2015, two bombings in Ankara killed 103 people during a peace rally in the worst terrorist attack in modern Turkish history.

Ten years ago: NBA commissioner David Stern called off the first two weeks of the season after owners and players failed to strike a new labor deal and end a lockout .

Five years ago: Amid controversy over Donald Trump’s past sexual comments on women, House Speaker Paul Ryan effectively ditched his party candidate, telling his worried fellow lawmakers that he he would not campaign for or defend Trump in the final weeks of the election; Pro-Trump members rebelled in anger, accusing Ryan of conceding the election to Hillary Clinton.

A year ago: President Donald Trump’s doctor said Trump can safely end isolation after COVID-19 treatment, and by currently accepted standards it is no longer considered a risk transmission; the note does not say whether Trump had tested negative for the virus. Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after treatment for the coronavirus; Hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn for a speech by Trump from the balcony of the Blue Room on his support for law enforcement. Iga Swiatek has won the last six games to beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the Roland Garros final; the 19-year-old became the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Coyote is 80 years old. Artist Ben Vereen is 75 years old. Actor Charles Dance is 75 years old. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 73 years old. Actor Jessica Harper is 72 years old. Author Nora Roberts (aka JD Robb) is 71. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 68 years old. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 67 years old. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 63 years old. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 63 years old. Actress Julia Sweeney is 62. Actor Bradley Whitford is 62. Musician Martin Kemp is 60 years old. Actor Jodi Benson is 60 years old. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 58 years old. Actress Rebecca Pidgeon is 56 years old. California Governor Gavin Newsom is 54 years old. Rock musician Mike Malinin (mah-LIHN-ihn) (Goo Goo Dolls) is 54 years old. Professional Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre is 52 years old. Actor Manu Bennett is 52 years old. Actress Joelle Carter is 52 years old. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is 52 years old. Actor / TV host Mario Lopez is 48 years old. Retired racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 47 years old. Actor Jodi Lyn OKeefe is 43 years old. Singer Mya is 42 years old. Actor Dan Stevens is 39 years old. Singer Cherie is 37 years old. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 35. Actor R ose McIver is 33 years old. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 32 years old.

