Controversial Pakistani nuclear bomb father dies aged 85





Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of the Pakistani nuclear bomb, has died of a long illness at the age of 85, the country’s interior minister said.

The scientist started Pakistan on the path to becoming a nuclear power in the early 1970s.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he died in Islamabad hospital.

Dr Khan was mired in a controversy that began even before he returned to Pakistan from the Netherlands in the 1970s, where he had worked at a nuclear research facility.

He was later accused of stealing centrifugal uranium enrichment technology from the Dutch facility that he would later use to develop Pakistan’s first nuclear weapon, according to research by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Dr Khan, who holds a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, proposed to launch Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program in 1974 after neighboring India carried out its first “peaceful nuclear explosion. “.

He contacted then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, offering him technology for Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program.

Still annoyed by the loss in 1971 of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, as well as the capture of 90,000 Pakistani troops by India, Mr. Bhutto accepted the offer. He said: “We (Pakistanis) will eat grass, we will even be hungry, but we will have ours (nuclear bomb). “

Since then, Pakistan has relentlessly pursued its nuclear weapons program in tandem with India. Both are declared nuclear-weapon states after carrying out tit-for-tat nuclear weapons testing in 1998.

Scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the father of the Pakistani nuclear bomb, has died in Islamabad at the age of 85 (BK Bangash / AP)

Pakistan’s nuclear program and Dr Khan’s involvement have long been the subject of allegations and criticism.

The scientist was accused by the United States of exchanging nuclear secrets with neighboring Iran and North Korea in the 1990s after Washington sanctioned Pakistan for its nuclear weapons program.

For 10 years, during the Soviet occupation of neighboring Afghanistan, successive US presidents certified that Pakistan was not developing nuclear weapons. Certification was required under US law to enable US aid to anti-Communist rebels across Pakistan.

But in 1990, just months after Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989, Washington slapped Pakistan with crippling sanctions, ending all aid to the country, including military and humanitarian.

Pakistan has been accused of selling nuclear weapon technology to North Korea in exchange for its No-Dong missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. A 2003 congressional research report said that while it was difficult to pinpoint the genesis of Pakistan’s nuclear cooperation with North Korea, it likely began in the mid-1990s.

At his home in Pakistan, Dr Khan was presented as a hero and the father of the nuclear bomb. Radical religious parties have called him the father of the only Islamic nuclear bomb.

It was rejected by Pakistani dictator General President Pervez Musharraf after 2001, when details of Dr. Khan’s alleged sales of nuclear secrets were re-examined.

Dr Khan bitterly denounced Mr Musharraf and his attempt to distance the state from its activities, always denying that he had engaged in a secret sale or clandestine trade in nuclear weapon technology.

In recent years, Dr Khan has mostly lived out of sight.

Pakistani scientists and politicians paid tribute to him after his death.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Dr Khan’s nuclear weapons program “has provided us with security against a much larger aggressive nuclear neighbor. For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon.

His fellow scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand said Dr Khan was a national treasure who defied Western attempts to quell Pakistan’s nuclear program.

“It was unthinkable for the West for Pakistan to make a breakthrough, but they ultimately had to recognize Dr Khan’s success in building the country’s nuclear weapons,” he said.

Dr Khan dies at KRL Hospital in the capital, Islamabad, after a long illness. He was buried with state honors in a mosque in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

