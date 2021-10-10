Boris Johnson “flies to Marbella on vacation” as minister suggests people should warm up amid energy crisis





Speaking today, Mr Kwarteng was asked if he advises people to wear another woolen sweater and a pair of socks, and he told Sky News: It’s up to people to see which point the cold thresholds can be very different. Some people feel comfortable wrapped up in a lot of different clothes, some people wear relatively little, I think people should be reasonable. I think people should do whatever they feel comfortable doing. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy In a hurry if he told people to turn down their thermostats and warm up, he said: My job as Minister of Energy isn’t to tell people how many layers of clothes they should wear, it’s not. is not really my job. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Boris Johnson has reportedly visited Spain, while Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that warming up this winter could help people amid the energy crisis. Mr Kwarteng said keeping the cap in place this winter is not negotiable for me after some companies pushed for an increase to avoid collapses due to the energy crisis. But he offered no additional support for struggling businesses after bosses and some Tory MPs called for help to keep them from plummeting as wholesale prices soar. As ministers come under pressure to prevent industries from shutting down and warnings of a cost-of-living crisis, the prime minister has reportedly traveled to Marbella on vacation. Downing Street did not deny reports he had visited Spain and declined to say whether the PM was working at No 10 or Checkers, as is common. Mr Kwarteng sought to reassure the public about the safety net we have put in place to protect consumers from instant Christmas price hikes and to ensure everyone gets the supply they need. Despite some pushing me to lift the cork, I am absolutely clear that it is here to stay and that it will stay at the same level all winter, he wrote in the Sunday Express. Maintaining this protection is not negotiable for me. Some energy companies have said the cap is inappropriate for their purpose and called for reforms and emergency support to prevent collapses, which will also weigh on taxpayer costs. Paul Richards, the managing director of Together Energy who he says is currently recording losses, told BBC Radio 4s Today: Price caps as a mechanism are not suitable for the industry, nor to customers. He said the cap is currently too good to be true for customers and that it will look like a very, very bad deal in April when it changes following one of Ofgem’s biannual reviews. Offering reforms, including inspecting the cap four times a year, Utilita Energys non-executive chairman Derek Lickorish said: The cap is not fit for purpose. There is no doubt that there is going to be a huge cost paid by customers to failing vendors certainly well over $ 100 million for every 200,000 customers that fail. The government needs to look at ways in which they can support not only energy suppliers but also big industry. Mr Kwarteng was told in an emergency meeting on Friday that energy-intensive industries need a winter package to avoid further disruption to supply chains. The chairman of the energy intensive users group, Richard Leese, told the BBC: It is absolutely necessary right now. Gas prices are at an all time high and the companies that make the goods we need are trying to operate under these unprecedented conditions.

