Pakistani TV Channel’s Tribute to Shoaib Malik Goes Viral; look





Under pressure from former cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday that all-rounder Shoaib Malik will replace Sohaib Maqsood for the next big-name ICC tournament. The 39-year-old captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was part of the team that won the title in 2009. Malik’s induction marks his sixth appearance at the T20 World Cup. While netizens have had mixed reactions to the news of the veteran cricketer’s induction despite his inferior form, a truly worthy ‘tribute’ to Shoaib Malik’s 4-decade legacy has been delivered by Pakistani television Samaa . On Saturday night, the channel’s presenter was heard saying: “This person who has seen 4 decades in the world of cricket. The world has changed, but there is one man who has not changed. This is Shoaib Malik. . “

In a sarcastic report, the TV channel explained how times had changed from Pervez Musharraf’s regime to Imran Khan’s, from cell phones to androids, but a constant in Pakistan was Shoiab Malik, 39, who had been playing since 1999. .

In the video, the channel has aired several clips of Shoiab Malik over the past 4 decades and cited the changes saying: “NawazSharif is gone, Musharraf has come, then Zardari, then Sharif again and now Imran Khan, but Shoaib Malik has not changed. 22 years ago. When Shoaib Malik was in the field, Imran Khan formed the PTI. After 22 years he became Prime Minister but something that still has not changed is Shoaib Malik America came to Afghanistan, they left, the Taliban rule began, but something that hasn’t changed is Shoaib Malik. “

In another hilarious comparison, Samaa TV recounted how Shaheen Afridi, 21, who had watched Malik play cricket, now became a full man and started playing alongside him, but Shoaib’s presence in Pakistani cricket remained unchanged. “In 1999, gasoline which was available at Rs 15 has now reached Rs 130, cell phones have moved on to androids and iPhones, everything has changed with the advent of the Internet, but Shoaib Malik has still not changed. . The generation has changed, a child (Shaheen Afridi) was born, raised watching Shoaib Malik on TV and now playing alongside him, but Shoaib Malik is still on the line, “he said on the channel. .

Internet users react

@iamakaz

Ronaldo debuts in Manchester and Madrid in Turin and Manchester aa gya.

Lekin jo nhn badla wo Shoaib Malik

Fahad (@TheFederizedOne) October 9, 2021

after his terrible performance, he is still in the team. WC 2019 we lost all the math he played in and won all the games he was dropped.

Shaaaaani (@ _SR_786) October 9, 2021

Samma tv is a brilliant cut for Shoaib Malick. Petrol 15 rs se 130 rs..this video is full of humor .. hahaha (No hateful comment, just enjoy the humorous video)

Pankaj karmakar (@ Pankajk80463833) October 10, 2021 Pakistani squad for the T20 World Cup

Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammed Rizwan ( counter), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (counter), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Malik

Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahanian and Usman Qadir itinerant reserves

Image: AP / Twitter

