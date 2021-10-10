China-Taiwan conflict: we will not obey pressure from Beijing Tsai Ing-wen





4 hours later From the image, Getty Images President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan will not come under pressure from China and will continue with its democratic way of life, as tensions on the island continue. “The more we do, the more pressure we come from China,” Tsai said. Taiwan treats it as an independent state, while China treats it as its own province. China has never ruled out the possibility that the energy route could be used to make this connection. In recent days, China has sent around 150 military jets, the first of their kind to date, to the Taiwan air defense zone. Some analysts have suggested the thefts could be seen as a warning to the president of Taiwan. Ms. Tsai said Taiwan was “at the forefront of democratic defense.” The island cannot be forced to take “the path that China has laid out for us,” he said, not offering freedom, democracy or independence. He said the Chinese military airstrikes in Taiwan’s airspace had a significant impact on national security and air safety, adding that the current situation was “a network.” [ingutu] increasingly volatile at any time over the past 72 years. ” He said Taiwan “will not act in haste” but will strengthen its defense. He reiterated his call for talks with Chinese authorities and discussed them on an equal footing, an idea China – calling him a “separatist” – has so far refused. Ms Tsai was re-elected by a majority vote last year promising to face China. His remarks were followed by a demonstration of Taiwanese fighter jets. China and Taiwan: the basics Why China and Taiwan have a bad relationship? China and Taiwan were separated during the 1940s resettlement war, but China insists the island will one day be reclaimed, even if necessary.

Are Taiwan Articles Good? The island has its own constitution, a democratically elected government and an army of around 300,000 troops.

The island has its own constitution, a democratically elected government and an army of around 300,000 troops. Who do you believe in Taiwan? Only a handful of countries accept Taiwan. Many agree with the Chinese government. The United States has no known relationship with Taiwan, but has a law requiring the island to protect itself. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that reconciliation should be achieved peacefully, but warned that the Chinese are known to have a “proud tradition” of not allowing those who want to separate from them. “The historic task of reuniting the country of birth must be accomplished and will undoubtedly be accomplished,” he added. Although there has been a recent escalation of tensions, Sino-Taiwanese relations will not last until the last level in 1996, when China tried to block the presidential election by carrying out missile tests, the United States. United sending ships into the area.) Crashes into the air, choking the bad air between them. The United States has a long-standing “one China” plan instead of accepting China instead of accepting Taiwan. But the deal allows the United States to maintain a “strong non-public” relationship with Taiwan. The United States sells arms to Taiwan, under the so-called Taiwan Relations Act, which states that the United States must help Taiwan defend itself. In an interview with the BBC this week, US Homeland Security Secretary Jake Sullivan’s adviser said the United States would “oppose any” activity that could “disrupt the peace and quiet” at the plant. nuclear power plant in Taiwan. .

