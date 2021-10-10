Singapore professor praise Jokowi called Indonesians’ eyes open

Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryopratomo (Tommy) appreciated the praise from National University of Singapore professor Kishore Mahbubani to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The writings of Professor Mahbubani would have opened the eyes of Indonesians.
“His writing describes something objective and happening like developing toll road and Smart Indonesia Cards, ”Tommy said in a virtual chat on Medcom.id Crosscheck titled“ Jokowi President Jenius, ”Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Tommy thinks writing like this is impossible for Indonesians. The reason is that there is a tendency to be accused of being a buzzer.buzzer) Jokowi.
“Indonesians when (hearing) people talking from abroad are amazed,” he said.
Tommy said Jokowi’s accomplishments were often unknown, even in Indonesia itself. This is due to the habit of people who prefer to find fault with others.
Tommy gave an example of Jokowi aggressively building infrastructure in the first five years as head of Indonesia. At that time, there were groups of people who didn’t care that they needed food more than infrastructure.
“It would negate what Jokowi did,” he said.
In fact, Tommy said, infrastructure development has long-term benefits for the community. Connectivity between regions becomes more fluid, which leads to the well-being of the community.
“If there is no road, there is no trade. If there is no trade, there is no industry. If there is no industry, there is no job. If there are no jobs, there is no prosperity, ”he said.
Tommy has thought about infrastructure development in the United States (US) and China for decades. The benefits are felt by the people of each country to this day and become one of the factors of progress of the country.
“The benefits of infrastructure development should not be seen in a year, but in the long term,” he said.
National University of Singapore professor Kishore Mahbubani congratulated President Joko Widodo. In his writings, Professor Mahbubani has valued Jokowi as a figure of genius and the most effective leader in the world.
This evaluation of Jokowi is described in an article titled “The Genius of Jokowi”. Posted in Project Syndicate, a nonprofit media focused on international issues, on October 6, 2021.
“At a time when even some wealthy democracies are choosing fraudsters as political leaders, the success of Indonesian President Joko Widodo deserves wider recognition and appreciation. It provides a model of good governance that the whole world can learn from, ”said Professor Mahbubani.
