Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan: Pakistan’s nuclear father dies

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was born in Bhopal, before the partition of India

Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan died this morning at the age of 85.

Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak took to Twitter to announce the scientist’s death and called his death a “great tragedy” for Pakistan.

Khattak said in a statement, “Pakistan will always respect Dr Khan’s work for the country. The country is still grateful to Khan for strengthening his defense capabilities.

According to Radio Pakistan, Dr Qadeer Khan was taken to hospital after his condition worsened.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to offer his condolences. Qadeer Khan.

In a statement, Imran Khan said: “The death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is very sad. People loved him because of his important role in Pakistan’s nuclear power. This protected Pakistan from its neighbor. Pakistani people.

Pakistani Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also offered his condolences on the death of Dr. Qadeer Khan. In a statement on Twitter, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said: “The whole country is shocked by the death of Dr Qadeer Khan. He did nothing for the country.

Who is DR. Khan?

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was born in Bhopal, before the division of India. Dr. Khan came to Pakistan with his whole family after India broke up. Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has been treated in hospital for several days.

Dr Khan is also known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program. In the second week of last month, he accused Imran Khan’s government of negligence.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, was at the heart of the 2004 global nuclear scandal.

He is accused of having spilled nuclear material. The former Pakistani army chief and President Pervez Musharraf also blamed Khan.

In a video message, Dr Khan admits to selling nuclear technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya.

But then he withdrew. In 2008, Dr Khan said in an interview with Britain’s The Guardian that he was under pressure from President Pervez Musharraf, which is why he asked to be sold.

Dr Khan said he didn’t admit it on his mind, but was under pressure. In the interview, he said he also refused to comply with an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Dr. Qadeer Khan said: “What am I talking about? It doesn’t matter to me. We did not sign the nuclear deal. He did not violate international law.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Dr Khan told Dawn Magazine, one of Pakistan’s most popular newspapers: “I am very disappointed. Neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor any member of his cabinet has questioned my health.”

Dr. Qadeer Khan is also known as “Mohsin-e-Pakistan” Guardian of Pakistan. According to Radio Pakistan, he was taken to a hospital in the country after his condition worsened.

According to the Pakistani News Agency (AAP), Dr Khan was admitted to the research lab hospital on August 26 after contracting Covid-19.

He was then taken to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, where his condition worsened and he was fitted with oxygen therapy devices.

When Dr Khan was taken to hospital, the leader of Pakistan’s main opposition party, Shahbaz Sharif, posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern over his condition.

In a statement, Sharif said: “The news of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan from Fakhr-e-Pakistan being tied up with oxygen equipment is very sad. I ask the community to pray for Dr Khan.”

