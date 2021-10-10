Trump clings to his election lies as GOP establishment squeezes him tighter





DES MOINES, IOWA Nine months ago, the Republicans questioned the place of Donald Trump at the head of their party. Saturday night provided the clearest evidence to date that they want it right there.

With less than a year to survive a second impeachment, the former president rallied in front of thousands of his staunch supporters through the Iowa State Fairgrounds on a balmy evening of Midwest. He regaled them with his White House stories, his lies and complaints about the 2020 election results, and his criticisms of the Biden administration on everything from immigration to withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Most of Trump’s speech was devoted to his baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, a mob-backed false belief that erupted into Trump’s victory chants! Trump won! Trump won!

But the notable evidence was not what Trump said, but who was there with him. Appearing alongside the ex-president were a whos who of influential Republicans from Hawkeye State, including Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, the former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and Chairman of the Iowa GOP. Jeff Kaufmann.

Trump has held rallies since leaving the White House. But never have Republicans elected with such a mandate and such stature presented themselves with him. And Grassley’s presence in particular meant that any qualms the GOP may have had with Trump are now faded memories; all the questions they had about the leadership of the party were resolved.

Trump himself seemed to recognize this, as he focused intensely on questioning the 2020 election results while admitting that members of his own party wanted him to move on.

Sir, think about the future, don’t go back in time, Trump said some Republican members of Congress advised him.

I’m telling you the biggest problem, no matter how bad the border is and its horrible, horrible what they are doing, they are destroying our country, but as bad as it is the biggest problem, the problem that attracts the most, the More respect, the biggest applause is about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Trump said.

The story continues

Not that long ago, there was more uncertainty about Trump’s future in the party. In January, Grassley condemned Trump’s behavior in the aftermath of the 2020 election, the type of statement that basically suggested a desire to get rid of the mess.

The reality is that he lost. He filed over 60 lawsuits and lost all but one. He was unable to contest enough votes to overcome President Bidens’ sizable margins in key states, Grassley said in a statement presented after voting against Trump’s second impeachment. He demeaned and harassed elected officials across the country to get what he wanted. He encouraged his own and staunch Vice President Mike Pence to take extraordinary and unconstitutional action during the Electoral College count.

But Grassley is in a different place now. He recently announced, at age 88, that he was running for an eighth term. And with it, Trump has gone from nuisance to necessary.

This week Grassley and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee released a report claiming that Trumps said pressure on the Justice Department to change election results was not only exaggerated, but in line with the pledges of the office of the president to uphold the constitution. And on Saturday night, Trump brought Grassley on stage to offer his full and utter support for his re-election.

If I didn’t take the approval of someone who got 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be too smart, Grassley said.

For Trump, this is a wonderful gift. The ex-president has openly discussed the likelihood of him running for president again. Being welcomed with open arms to the nation’s first state presidential caucus, Iowa, was a neon light signal to voters that this party remains theirs. And he did it all while launching broadsides against the current leadership (he eviscerated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at various points on Saturday for making a deal with the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and for not having had the courage to contest the elections) and without offering a piece of remorse for the end of his presidency.

Here is the difference. Hillary [Clinton] conceded. I never conceded. No reason to concede, Trump told a cheering crowd.

For worshipers who gathered on Saturday night, Trump’s place at the top of the GOP has never really been a point of contention. More than a dozen supporters interviewed said they were counting on him to run again in 2024.

Our country is in crisis and we need to pick it up and keep us on track, said Judy Williamson of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Biden, I’m worried about his mental abilities. I’m not sure he’s doing well mentally.

When asked if he thinks Trump should run again, Jason Latimer of State Center, Iowa, replied, he already is, which is why we are here. Citing the border and the economy, he said Trump would have to run to get the country back to where it was. A man standing next to him stepped in, and to show the world that we are back.

Thousands of Iowans gathered at the state fairgrounds to show their support and hear from the former president. A recent Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll showed that 53% of Iowans and 91% of Republicans had a favorable opinion of Trump’s higher approval ratings than ever in the White House.

The absence makes hearts sweeter, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said of Trumps’ popularity ahead of his visit.

I don’t mean to be rude, Kaufmann said. But Trump for many Iowans represents the major for doing things the same, for the big cats and the welfare of the companies Democrats now support and Republicans supported in the past. It represents an exasperation that people say is enough.

While Trump hasn’t officially announced his run for president, his visit to Iowa is a nod to a 2024 candidacy. And the ground game he’s built gives him a head start. on other 2024 hopes. Trump hired two full-time agents in the state to work on awareness for Save America, Alex Latcham, a longtime agent in the state, and Eric Branstad, who worked for them. two previous Trump campaigns and is the son of Republican Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who also served as Trump’s ambassador to China.

He has a love for Iowa, Branstad said. The movement in Iowa has always been real from the moment it started and he’s spent so much time here rallying.

But as Trump has started to take concrete steps to assert his position at the 2024 shadow summit, not everyone is sure they are the best Republican to name.

Ultimately, it’s about whether you can win and that’s the question even Trump is going to ask himself among some of his most loyal bases – whether he can win in 2024 and whether America is ready to take it back, said Bob Van Der. Plaats, an influential conservative and evangelical leader of the state.

Van Der Plaats noted the warm welcome the Iowians gave to a regular parade of other Republicans visiting the state. In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, have been sensing. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) And Tom Cotton (R-Ak.), And South Dakota government Kristi Noem and others visited Iowa. Trump has paid attention to their movements, but an aide has so far said his team are indifferent.

To be honest, we really don’t have to [pay attention to the others], said an assistant. Every farm across the state, if you travel any rural route, its Trump Country. The polls show it. People show it. The action shows it. They’re coming out of the woods for Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-holds-fast-election-lies-221748107.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos