Boris Johnson on track for new row with parliament and courts over Brexit deal

Boris Johnson looking to tear up his own Brexit deal less than a year after signing

Boris Johnson is on track for yet another confrontation with Parliament and the courts as he seeks to tear up the Brexit deal he negotiated less than a year ago.

The PM wants to tear up the part of the deal covering Northern Ireland’s border rules if the EU does not make significant changes to the deal.

A government source has warned the UK will use a mechanism known as Article 16 to act without the EU’s agreement, which will infuriate Brussels.

But the PM may need to seek Parliament’s approval to get this passed, which could pave the way for a showdown in the Lords where the Tories lack a majority.

Nikki da Costa, a former No10 aide, tweeted: "With a significant majority of Lords against the government, it creates conflict when Lords repeatedly ask MPs to think again even in the face of MPs not being firm.



















Picture: VICKIE FLORES / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)











“Ping-pong is getting more and more loaded. The old rules of engagement have frayed.”

Mr Johnson could also face a legal challenge if he triggers Article 16 without parliamentary approval.

Businesswoman Gina Miller won a court challenge against the government in 2017, when judges ruled that MPs should have a say in triggering the Brexit process.

In a sign of escalating tensions, Brexit Minister Lord Frost had a late-evening Twitter row with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney over the deal.

Mr Coveney questioned whether the UK wanted a “further break in relations” and accused Lord Frost of defining new red lines.

Lord Frost replied that he preferred “not to negotiate via twitter but since @simoncoveney started the process …”

He rejected Mr Coveney’s argument that he was making new demands and said “too few people seem to have listened to” the UK’s position in recent months.

Lord Frost warned that a “significant change” was necessary for a positive result.

The row came as Lord Frost was due to deliver a speech in Lisbon on Tuesday, where he is expected to demand the removal of the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said last week that the EU was preparing to come up with “very far-reaching proposals” to settle the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But he ruled out removing the oversight of the Court of Justice, saying: “I find it hard to see how Northern Ireland would stay or keep access to the single market without the oversight of the European Court of Justice.

“Do we want to deprive the people of Northern Ireland of this great opportunity, of this huge advantage? Do we want to do it?”

A government source said: “Tinkering around the edges just won’t work.

“If the EU cannot be ambitious and agree to significant changes to the protocol, we will have to use Article 16 to ensure that provisions are in place to safeguard the Belfast (Good Friday) agreement and the peace process. “

Lord Frost will publish a new legal text this week proposing the “foundation” of a new protocol to support the Good Friday Agreement.