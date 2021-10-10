Iowa Republican leaders praise Trump’s legacy at Des Moines rally





Former President Donald Trump has not officially announced whether he will run in 2024, but Republican leaders in Iowa still had complimentary things to say about him during a trip to Des Moines on Saturday.

This trend started by Donald Trump has transformed this party into a party of blue collar workers, transformed this party into a party of individual rights, shouted the president of the Republican Party of Iowa, Jeff Kaufmann, in front of a jubilant crowd. We are on a roll!

Thousands of people gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday night for the Trumps Save America rally. Republican leaders in Iowa focused on Trump’s legacy as they urged people to vote in the next election.

Senator Chuck Grassley asked if the crowd is better now than it was during the Trump administration.

We need to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 election, and that’s what I’m talking about, Grassley said, asking attendees to work hard for the full Republican ticket.

Grassley also spoke about the appointment of Conservative justices to the Supreme Court. Grassley chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee under Trump.

Our six-to-three majority there is very, very important in saving the constitution and saving the country, Grassley said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told the crowd it was imperative they vote in 2024 despite the fact that top Republicans have yet to officially declare their candidacy.

2024 is a few years away, but I’m here to tell you the work begins now, Reynolds said. If you show up, we win.

Reynolds was a fan favorite among the thousands of attendees. While some people laughed at Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Grassley, calling them RINO, Reynolds received a standing ovation.

As she touted her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public was particularly enthusiastic.

I am proud to be a governor who thinks parents know best what is there for their children, she said, as the crowd screamed and stood up.

Republicans have pointed out that Iowa, traditionally a swing state, is now firmly conservative.

Iowa is Trump’s country, said Representative Ashley Hinson.

Hinson slammed Democrats for launching an all-out attack on our rural way of life here in Iowa and said she lacked Trump’s real leadership.

Kaufmann gave an energetic speech, shouting This state is red! as the crowd cheered. He cited a Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll from September where Trump had 91% support among Republicans and his highest approval rating of all time.

Iowa is going to lead the way, as we have done before. The Iowa Republican Party will lead the way. Our officials will lead the way, Kaufmann promised. And together we will rebuild this country!

Democrats in Iowa have criticized Republicans for lining up with Trump, particularly after the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.

Republicans in Iowa have bonded with a man who attacked the foundations of our democracy throughout his tenure. Republicans in Iowa must answer for their silence and their role in empowering right-wing extremists, said Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn.

