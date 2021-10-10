Priyanka Gandhi on farmers’ deaths UP





UP violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says families of victims “want justice, not money” Lucknow: Congressional Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today targeted the BJP for the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, stressing that no top party leader, including the prime minister, had visited the region. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, could go to Lucknow, but not to Lakhimpur Kheri,” she said. Demanding the resignation of young Interior Minister Ajay Mishra – whose son Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case amid accusations that he had overthrown farmers – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the families of the victims “want the justice, not money ”. “There was no justice in a massacre case in Sonbhadra when I started working … There was no justice in the Unnao or Hathras case (where a Dalit woman was raped and killed) … The situation in this case is similar, ”she said during a gathering of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. “People there (in Lakhimpur Kheri) also say they don’t expect justice. The police invite the criminals to talk to us, this has not happened anywhere in the world,” she said. citing farmers. “When Corona arrived, the public was hit. They didn’t expect this government not to help in the crisis,” she added. “India has obtained freedom on the basis of the principle of justice but the families of the victims have no hope of justice in Uttar Pradesh,” she added. The Congresswoman in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi Varda, was arrested on Monday while traveling to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet with the families of four farmers, who had been run over by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra. Four others died in the violence and arson that followed. The minister’s son – who has denied any wrongdoing – was arrested yesterday amid nationwide outrage and questions over whether police were giving him preferential treatment. Congress and most opposition parties demanded the resignation of the minister, who also said he was not present on Sunday. But government sources have excluded him after meeting with Interior Minister Amit Shah earlier this week. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hosted at a guesthouse in Sitapur since her arrest on Monday, has been released to join the Congress team, which met with the families of Lovepreet Singh, 19, and Raman Kashyap, the local journalist from 30 years old who also died that day. During a visit to the family of 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday, Mrs Gandhi Vadra said: “These families do not want compensation, they want justice. This will only be possible if Ajay Mishra resigns from his post. Minister of State for the Interior. An impartial probe is not possible under him “.

