



In a recent Washington Post editorial, historian JM Opal criticized Donald Trump by comparing him to Andrew Jackson, who Trump said was his favorite president. Since historian Arthur Schlesinger’s masterful study “The Age of Jackson” is one of my favorite books, it caught my eye.

Opal opens by mentioning the most recent humiliating setback in Trump’s post-presidential career: The presidential ‘audit’ in Arizona’s largest county backfired, reaffirming victory of Joe Biden in this state. attempts to spread the malignant normalcy he created for his fascist cult, which claims he (and by extension them) was the real winner of the 2020 election.

Opal’s reference to Jackson evoked a particular memory. A few months after financier Anthony Scaramucci was hired and almost immediately fired as the White House communications director, I interviewed him about Trump’s understanding of American history, which meant I was talking by Andrew Jackson. I referred to a passage in Jackson’s 1832 message vetoing the renewal of a charter for the US National Bank, in which he stated that “there are no necessary evils in government. Its evils exist only in its abuses. If it were limited to equal protection, and, as the sky makes it rain, that it rains favors on the top as on the bottom, on the rich as on the poor, it would be an unqualified blessing. . “

Scaramucci’s response was about how Trump may or may not come closer to that standard by conforming to the idea that a “responsible government protects minorities, whether they have voted for them or not.” I thought about it a lot in the following years. DonaldTrump was in a position to claim a legitimate victory in 2020, had tried to broaden his base rather than appeal to his worst impulses. And Trump’s abuse of power after losing the 2020 election gives new weight to Scaramucci’s observations.

As far as we can tell, Trump did not hesitate in his choice of Jackson as the presidential ideal. (The photograph above this item shows the Old Hickory portrait hanging near Trump in the Oval Office.) As Opal noted, one could argue that Trump ‘pretending to be a last days Jackson got stronger since the 2020 election. Trump’s Big Lie insisted he was the rightful winner, and Jackson himself lost an election because of what he claimed (with much more credibility) was a “corrupt affair”. In 1824, Jackson lost to John Quincy Adams (although Jackson likely won the popular vote, which Trump never did) after the non-candidates won a majority in the Electoral College and the election was screened in the House of Representatives, where President Henry Clay was instrumental in Adams’ victory. Adams then appointed Clay as secretary of state, making him the next presidential candidate under the succession rules of the time.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

By refusing to accept Biden’s victory in 2020, was Trump behaving like Jackson? Well, not so much.

“Honestly, there isn’t much to compare,” historian Matthew J. Clavintold Salon said via email. “When Jackson lost the 1824 election, despite winning a plurality of both popular and Electoral College votes, he was outraged. Some would rightly say. But he did not dispute the election results. . Nor did he question the integrity of the election. “Jackson instead argued that the Electoral College should be abolished and replaced with direct elections by popular vote, a constitutional change that would have altered the Electoral College. history, canceling the presidencies of Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison and George W. Bush, as well as Trump.

Opal pretty much makes the same point, writing that “sure, Jackson was bubbling over at the Corrupt Bargain, especially since he hated Clay as much as he hated anyone else, not a small thing. (He actually loved Adams. for supporting his illicit war against Black, Creek and Seminole Fighters in Spanish Florida in 1818.) Nonetheless, Old Hickory contained his legendary temper and accepted the result.

To avenge what he saw as a terrible wrong, Opal continues, Jackson created a “strong and proud” political coalition of “slavers and sailors, farmers and workers who believed that the people were sovereign, that the government was corrupt and that the United States had suffered too long at the hands of European empires and North American “savages”. ”They eventually formed the Democratic Party that still exists today, although it changed camp on racial justice issues in the mid-20th century and that Jackson was legitimately elected in 1828.

Trump and his Republican Party allies might well believe that winning a legitimate election is not possible for them and they might be right. The election of Barack Obama in 2008 suggested the possibility of a coalition of racial minorities and white liberals who could control government for at least the next generation. In the face of this, the Trumpers used the Big Lieto to nullify voting rights, making it harder for Democratic constituencies to vote and worse yet, empowering Republican state legislatures and local officials to reverse unfavorable election results.

Andrew Jackson therefore tried to strengthen democracy after his defeat in 1824, abhorrent as some of his personal and political views were. Trump has done the exact opposite, effectively trying to destroy or bypass democracy. There’s a good reason for this: Jackson had at least one plausible claim that he had been cheated. Trump didn’t.

Biden “decisively won a majority of the popular and Electoral College votes” in 2020, Clavin said. “With absolutely no evidence of fraud, President Donald Trump has claimed, and continues to claim, that he won the election. The belief that Biden stole the election is utter nonsense, and it subverts the whole idea of democracy and republicanism. “

This support for American democracy makes the differences between Jackson and Trump clear in other important ways. Jackson worked hard to prevent a civil war from tearing the Union apart; Trump actively encouraged a coup after losing a valid election. Jackson was a fierce patriot (and skillful fighter) who risked his life for his country on several occasions; Trump is a rebel who called the soldiers who died in war “losers” and “suckers.”

“Jackson was a penniless frontier orphan who, through his courage and determination, became a lawyer, army general, plantation owner, politician and president,” Clavin said. “Trump is a son of privilege.” He concluded with an even stronger note: “Trump’s efforts to overturn an election by sending a crowd to Capitol Hill would certainly make him one of Jackson’s archenemies. Trump is lucky Jackson is not here today. ‘hui, because the seventh president did not tolerate traitors or treason. “

No one should glorify Jackson, a true white supremacist who has committed what one might reasonably call genocidal crimes. Like Trump, he created a personality cult that turned his followers into angry mobs. Historians like Schlesinger have argued that Jackson’s populism was genuine as Clavin wrote to Salon, Jackson was, “for his time, a champion of the common man”, but he never spread to- beyond the white male population. Much of Trump’s supposed populism consists of repeating everything he has absorbed from the right-wing media ecosystem.

Like Jackson, Trump has immense influence over his supporters and, in theory, he could have rallied them to causes that would have helped “the rich and the poor, the rich and the poor.” It is obvious that he does not have such a vision and that he only wanted to use his power to amplify his temper tantrum after losing an election into a total constitutional crisis. So here’s the short answer: Trump is toxic the same way Andrew Jackson is, but he has none of his redeeming qualities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/10/10/is-like-andrew-jackson-yeah–in-all-the-ways-and-none-of-the-good-ones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos