Insubordination in Pakistan leads to bewildering transfer





The Pakistani military claims to be professional, but one of the ways it isn’t is the way its leaders hang on to their seats after their tenure expires. Pervez Musharraf as head of the army continued to extend his tenure. Ashfaq Kayani was granted a three-year extension. Raheel Sharif tried but Nawaz Sharif said no. And the current leader, Qamar Bajwa, has also been granted a three-year extension.

The extensions at the top destabilize the entire structure of the army. A new wave of aspiring chiefs are denied the post; they must withdraw with their unrequited desire. The chief on duty is getting much older than the next generation of generals. The Pakistani prime minister has virtually no control over the military. The only time he has control is when the next leader is selected. If the leader already has an extension, then he’s a lame duck and the Prime Minister can override his choices.

If the leader only served one three-year term, as Raheel Sharif did, then the prime minister is under pressure to grant him an extension. Nawaz Sharif was a relatively strong prime minister and he did not bow to pressure from Raheel Sharif. If you are the president of the country, as well as the head of the army, like Musharraf was, you can continue to grant yourself extension after extension.

Qamar Bajwa has one year to work. He certainly shouldn’t get another extension; so he’s already become a lame duck. The three-star generals are already fighting fiercely for the post of chief of the army. The man they’re having fun with is Imran Khan. Not only is Bajwa old by the standards of a regular leader, he also quickly becomes powerless. The interagency intelligence director general is considered the second most powerful position in the country. Some even consider him more powerful than that of the army chief. If some army officers launch a coup against the head of the army, it is a sine qua non that they will attach to the DG ISI.

The ISI is almost unique among national spy agencies in that it is headed by a serving army officer. The CIA and RAW are generally led by civilians. The ISI chief normally has no intelligence training or experience prior to being engaged in the work. It should start working from day one.

DG ISI is a three-star general. As a serving army officer, he reports to the army chief. Nowhere is there a more hierarchical organization than the army. Even a small amount of insubordination can result in a court martial and termination. Orders are a matter of life and death and must be obeyed.

Consider what Faiz Hameed, who until a few days ago was DG ISI, is supposed to have done. The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. Shortly after, there was a photo of Hameed in Kabul doing sajda (namaaz) with the Taliban. He was back in Kabul a few days later.

He cut himself a dapper car in his civilian costume. This time he was in Kabul to help the Taliban form their government. But apparently he had come to Kabul without the knowledge of his boss, Bajwa.

A former US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called the Haqqani network a veritable armed wing of the ISI. The Haqqanis have become known for launching the most feared attacks on the Allies, attacks that Americans have not forgotten. Hameed made sure the new government was in charge of Haqqanis, with one of them even getting the powerful Home Office. Many Haqqanis are UN designated terrorists, some with millions of dollars and more in bounties.

Bajwa was furious when he heard what Hameed had done. He pulled it up. Hameed asked for forgiveness. Bajwa forgave him. But Americans are terrified of the intransigent makeup of the new Afghan government. They must have read the riot act to the Pakistanis. Wendy Sherman, the US Under Secretary of State, must have visited Pakistan by the time this article comes out. There was absolutely no way for Hameed to keep her job at ISI while she was in the countryside.

Bajwa may be aging and lame, but he still retains the right to fire anyone in the Pakistani military. The way the Pakistani army is structured is that there are about four or five corps commanders, all three-star generals, with operational command. The remaining five or six three-star generals have staff jobs. Without being a corps commander, a general cannot access the post of army chief.

Hameed had never been a corps commander until Bajwa recently made one for him. So he gave Hameed the title of corps commander he lacked and allowed him to stay in the group to become army chief. This is strange. Instead of being punished for insubordination, Hameed appears to be rewarded.

Peshawar’s body has become essential for Pakistan’s future. The Pakistani Taliban, who have vowed to bring Sharia law to the country, are from the region. It would be Hameeds’ number one task to defeat the Pakistani Taliban. If he can do it, he will become a national hero like Raheel Sharif did (for the same reason) and a serious contender to become chief of the army.

Americans are also talking about their counterterrorism capabilities on the horizon, which they say include drones, planes, ship missiles and special forces. Americans are sure they want revenge on the Taliban, especially the Haqqani network. His stint as DG ISI made a link between Hameed and the Haqqanis. As the commander of the Peshawar Corps, he will have enough space under his belt to provide safe havens for the Haqqanis and others.

Pakistan is a strange country and strange things are happening there. The world could watch with amusement if only the events weren’t so toxic.

The opinions expressed above are those of the author.

