Trump hits out at McConnell at rally in Iowa, “didn’t have the guts” to challenge election





Former President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday night, calling on the Kentucky Republican not to contest the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Trump also called for Mr McConnells’ ouster on Thursday after he and 10 other Senate Republicans voted to help Democrats raise the country’s debt ceiling.

Mitch McConnell should have challenged that election, Mr Trump said at a campaign-style rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday night. Because even then, we had a lot of material to challenge this election.

[Senate Majority Leader Charles] Schumer reportedly contested the election. Mitch McConnell did not have the courage to challenge the election, ”said Mr. Trump.

In his remarks, Mr. Trump looked at President Bidens, who blocked a $ 3.5 trillion spending bill, spoke out against the immigration administration, and took down other clichés on the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. But his claims that the 2020 election was rigged in Mr. Biden’s favor have been a dominant theme throughout.

All of these calamities are the direct, predictable and dire consequences of a totally corrupt election, Mr. Trump said of the Biden presidency. All because of the corrupt election. They rigged the elections. And now, based on the rigged elections, they are destroying our country.

Remember, this is not about having me robbed for the election, this is about the American people being taken from their country. This is what it really is, ”he said.

But his remarks also signal a new division within the Republican Party over electoral demands.

Mr Trump’s arrest in Hawkeye state, a testing ground for any presidential candidate as the nation’s first caucus state, further adds to speculation the former president will stand for re-election in 2024 .

The former president has dropped several clues that he intends to present himself.

In June, Mr Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity that he had made his decision for 2024, but would not have said whether he was planning to run or not.

Mr Trump told Newsmaxs Greg Kelly in August that I think a lot of people are going to be very happy when asked about his plans for 2024.

The former president continued to allude to a White House candidacy during a visit to New York on September 11.

Mr Trumps’ rally follows a September Des Moines Register / MediaCom poll showing that 53% of Iowans have a favorable opinion of the former president, surpassing his highest number among the Iowans during his presidency.

Among Republicans in Iowa, Mr. Trump enjoys a 91% favor rate according to the same poll. He is frowned upon by only 7% of Republicans in the state.

The same poll showed Mr Bidens’ approval among the Iowans fell 12 percentage points, while his disapproval has jumped 10 points since June. Only 31% of Iowans approve of Mr Bidens’ management as president.

Mr. Trump transported Iowa in 2016 and 2020.

