Prime Minister Modi is not a dictator, but the most democratic leader India has ever known: Amit Shah | Latest India News





Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a dictator but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen since he did not take all the important decisions only after consulting everyone. Shah’s remarks came during a special interview with Sansad TV, on the occasion of Narendra Modi completing his 20 years in public office on October 7. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Shah said a perception of Modi making unilateral decisions was created by some people of rival ideologies in an attempt to damage his image. Yes, he takes risks and insists on discipline but never imposes his will while making important decisions related to governance and politics. Modi believes and he has said it many times that we did not come just to run a government, but to build India, Shah said. Shah added that those who have worked with Prime Minister Modi, including his critics, will agree that the cabinet has never been run so democratically. I have never seen such a good listener as PM Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, values ​​the quality of the suggestion (s), rather than the person who suggested it, and then makes a decision. The final decision is up to him, but of course he is the Prime Minister. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Over the years, several opposition leaders have called Narendra Modi’s operation dictatorial over decisions such as demonetization, the announcement of a national lockdown induced by Covid-19 in March of last year, l ‘repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrations by farmers or the alleged suppression of freedom of expression etc … Shah said demonetizing, repealing Section 370 and banning Triple Talaq were among Prime Minister Modi’s bold moves. He further said that surgical strikes (in response to serious terrorist attacks on Indian territory) were an American concept and that before Narendra Modi came to power it was out of the question. He said that Modi has changed the dimensions of politics in the country, and that is why there are personal attacks against him. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



When asked where Modi gets his trust from, Shah said it comes from the fact that Indian citizens know he has no personal interests and only works for the country. Modi gets stronger every time he is attacked, he added. The Home Secretary also dealt a blow to the Congress party, saying some parties believed they had the right to rule the country and could not digest the fact that Modi was successfully running the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-no-dictator-but-most-democratic-leader-india-has-seen-amit-shah-101633857717130-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos