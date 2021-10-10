5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a round-up of the main developments in the world today.

Taiwan won’t be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday that her country will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities to ensure it is not forced to follow a Chinese path that offers neither freedom nor democracy. Tsai reiterated that Taiwan “will not act recklessly”, but there should be no illusions that the Taiwanese people will give in to the pressure.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. (Reuters)

It comes as China continues to claim the country as its own territory and to force its military and political influence, including repeated missions by the Chinese Air Force in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, to international concern. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to have “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan and did not directly mention the use of force.

The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, ahead of the first direct talks between former enemies since the United States withdrew from the country in August.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press that there would be no cooperation with Washington to prosecute ISIS’s increasingly active affiliate in Afghanistan. IS has taken responsibility for a number of attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed 46 minority Shia Muslims and injured dozens while praying in a mosque.

Senior Taliban officials and US officials are due to meet on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar’s Persian Gulf state.

At least 20 people killed after gunman opened fire in Nigeria

In another fatal incident, at least 20 people were killed in Nigeria’s Sokoto state when gunmen raided a market and set cars on fire. It comes as armed gangs continue to wreak havoc in the northwest of the country.

Northwestern Nigeria has seen a wave of kidnappings of schoolchildren and villagers for ransom by bandits since last December, disrupting the daily lives of millions of citizens.

Idriss Gobir, special adviser to Sokoto’s police minister, said the gunmen were riding motorcycles and firing sporadically, killing several people. “The bandits in large numbers killed at least 20 people whom we saw and counted and set nine vehicles on fire,” he told Reuters.

Lebanon was left without electricity, plunging the country into darkness as its two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the national electricity company said on Saturday.

The capital Beirut remains in darkness during a sunset power outage in Lebanon. (AP Photo / Hassan Ammar, File)

The power grid “completely shut down at noon today” and was unlikely to restart for several days, a government official told Reuters.

The blackout comes as the country is already grappling with a crippling energy crisis made worse by its dependence on imported fuel. Erratic power supplies have put hospitals and essential services in crisis mode. Power outages that previously lasted three to six hours could now leave entire areas without more than two hours of electricity per day.

Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Twitter / Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman)

Powerful Islamist factions in Pakistani politics have started to pressure Imran Khan’s government to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), recently demanded that Islamabad formally recognize the theocratic government of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Although the Taliban have courted governments around the world for international recognition of its Islamic emirate in Afghanistan, no country officially recognizes their dominance.

