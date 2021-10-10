In Varanasi from Prime Minister Priyanka Gandhi’s laconic remark for Modi – You could go to Lucknow, not Lakhimpur





Priyanka Gandhi further accentuated her attack on Modi by saying that the Prime Minister called the protesting farmers “Andolanjivi” and “terrorists” while CM Yogi called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the opposition is in no mood to lower their guard against the BJP government. Today, Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi made laconic remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had time to visit Lucknow but not Lakhimpur. Priyanka made the remarks during her visit to Prime Minister Modi’s constituency, Varanasi. She said that Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra mowed down 6 farmers with his vehicle and that the families of all the victims demanded justice, but the government is protecting the minister and his son. “The CM (Yogi Adityanath) protects the minister from the public forum. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) came to Lucknow to attend the performance of ‘Uttam Pradesh’ and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but was unable to come to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the families of the victims, ”he said. Priyanka Gandhi said at the ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally in Varanasi. She further accentuated her attack on Modi by saying that the Prime Minister called the protesting farmers “Andolanjivi” and “terrorists” while CM Yogi called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. “The same minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra) said he would make the protesting farmers line up within 2 minutes,” Priyanka Gandhi said. Continuing the attack, she claimed that farmers had been protesting for more than 300 days in which more than 600 farmers died. “They are protesting because they know their income, their land and their crops would go to billionaire friends of this government,” she said. She also raised the issue of the privatization of Air India. “Modi Ji bought himself two planes for Rs 16,000 crore last year. He sold all of Air India in this country for only Rs 18,000 crore to his billionaire friends,” he said. . The congressional leader also alleged that only two types of people are safe in this country today – either the ruling BJP leaders or their billionaire friends. Congress organized the “Kisan Nyay” rally after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 people were killed including four farmers. Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Party MP Deepender Singh Hooda. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

