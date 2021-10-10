Can a Republican win in Texas without Donald Trump’s endorsement? GOP race for AG highlights challenge





AUSTIN (Nexstar) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regularly makes headlines for filing lawsuits against the federal government. But in recent months, his own legal issues have at times received more attention than his work.

A panel appointed by the State Bar of Texas is investigating Paxton and his team for their unsuccessful efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

The investigation began in early summer and aims to determine whether Paxtons misconduct was part of a December 2020 lawsuit led by Paxton, who has asked the United States Supreme Court to ” assess the constitutionality of the 2020 electoral procedures used in the battlefield states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania. and Wisconsin.

BACKGROUND: State Bar Investigates AG Ken Paxton for Professional Misconduct in Election Trial to Protect Trump

Paxtons’ office calls the panel leading the investigation in a unilateral and partisan fashion, saying the group is made up of left-wing lawyers strategically chosen from Travis County.

The Texans know exactly what’s going on here, Paxton said in a press release. It’s no surprise that President Biden’s donor and voter cabal finds a way to strike back at the work of my office for the State of Texas challenge to the constitutionality of the 2020 election. ”

Paxton still faces a criminal case, in which he was charged with securities fraud in 2015, as well as a more recent FBI investigation and lawsuit brought against him by his former associates.

Legal issues were a big factor in leading three fellow Republicans to launch campaigns against Paxton for the GOP’s appointment as attorney general in the 2022 election.

Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his campaign this summer. Former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman also jumped in the race. And last month, State Representative Matt Krause launched his bid for the nomination.

The three challengers pose as conservative fighters. Our team spoke one-on-one with each Republican challenger to learn more about the motivation to participate in the race and what they say sets them apart.

“I think this campaign comes down to the experience of the executives. I am the only one leading organizations in the private sector, the public sector and also in the military, ”said Bush. “I am ready to start this job from day one. “

Click above for the full interview with George P. Bush

Bush, the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, says his background in the private sector is what the attorney general’s office needs.

“This office must be turned upside down. It must be reformed, ”said Bush. “We need to attract new talent to the largest law firm in the state of Texas. “

Guzman said her 22 years of experience as a judge makes her the best person for the job.

“The advantage of being a judge in coming to this position with my experience is that I look at every problem with fresh eyes,” Guzman said. “The only thing that has guided my decisions over the past 22 years is the Constitution.”

Click above for a full interview with Eva Guzman

“Whether it is to fight for the unborn child, to be the voice of our children, to secure the border, to ensure the integrity of the elections, to uphold the Constitution, I am the one who has a proven track record over more than two decades of supporting our constitution and defending conservative values, ”Guzman said.

Krause points to his record in the legislature as one reason Texas Conservatives are backing him.

“Whether it’s pro-life issues, Second Amendment issues, religious freedom, law enforcement, whatever the issue, especially those that are important to Republican primary voters, I I’ve been on the front line fighting for them time and time again, session after session, “Krause said.

Click above for a full interview with Matt Krause

“I think it’s that level of comfort knowing that you have someone who is this staunch Conservative fighter, who is going to be in that position that will resonate with voters and get them to support us,” Krause added.

All three Republican challengers said the charges against Paxton helped convince them to enter the race. We asked them all if they thought these allegations reached such a level that the Attorney General should resign.

“Yes, I do, for the sake of the people of Texas,” Guzman said. “It’s time for Ken Paxton to step down and focus on his own legal issues,” she added, referring to a similar statement made last year by Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) .

Bush also echoed the call for Paxton’s resignation, adding that he should stand trial on securities fraud charges. “He knows, like a good lawyer, that the best way to stay out of jail is to delay cases for the securities fraud case he faces where we are in seventh grade,” Bush said. about the unresolved case.

Krause noted how Paxton’s office issued a lengthy memo concluding that it had done nothing wrong regarding the bribery allegations against him.

“These are hours of work that we could have used to protect Texan values ​​and freedoms instead of writing your own report to justify yourself,” Krause said.

It is interesting to remember that Krause was a supporter of Ken Paxton. He supported him in 2014 – and in 2018 even though Paxton was arraigned.

We have contacted Paxton’s office and their campaign to try to get an interview, but have not received a response.

A key player in the Republican nomination race for Texas attorney general is not on the ballot: Donald J. Trump.

Obtaining the endorsement of the former president was the key to the victory of several Republican candidates. In this race, Trump gave his blessing to incumbent Ken Paxton.

“Ken has my full and complete approval for another term as attorney general for Texas,” Trump wrote in a July statement. “He’s a true Texan who will keep Texas safe – and never let you down!”

Paxton’s GOP challengers each believe they best reflect the values ​​Trump voters want in a candidate.

“You look at the approval he gave the incumbent, you can take his name off, put my name on it and you’ll see that I fought for the exact same things,” Krause said.

Bush said he had a great relationship with Trump. “He likes my policies. He has supported me in the past and I will continue to reach out to his supporters, ”said Bush. “The best person to run this program is me.”

Bush also pointed to Republican Jake Ellzey’s victory in a runoff in July for a congressional seat in North Texas as proof that a candidate can beat someone backed by Trump. Ellzey beat fellow Republican Susan Wright in the second round, although Wright had Trump’s approval.

Guzman said Trump’s endorsement shouldn’t be what decides this main race.

“I ask voters in Texas to take a look at my record to see how I upheld the constitution and to assess your candidates against their record,” Guzman said.

“I respect the endorsements. It’s good when leaders speak out. But at the end of the day, every Texan goes to the polls for himself, ”she concluded.

