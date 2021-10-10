In the past, Jokowi has confessed only once, but there will be more tax amnesty





Jakarta – The government is reportedly organizing a tax amnesty program again. This is in line with the ratification of the Law on the Harmonization of Tax Regulations (HPP). With this rule, a program called Voluntary Taxpayer Disclosure will be implemented from January 1 to June 30, 2022. The government has already organized this tax amnesty program in 2016-2017. At the time, President Joko Widodo said this tax amnesty was urgently needed to support state revenue. At that time, he hoped that these taxpayers could take full advantage of the program because it was only once and would not be repeated. "This opportunity will not happen again. So the tax amnesty is an opportunity that will not happen again. This is the last. Those who want to use it please, those who don't, be careful." Jokowi said in the tax amnesty policy statement at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Taxation, Jakarta, last Friday (7/1/2016). Today, the program is deployed again. The Voluntary Taxpayer Disclosure Program is now referred to as Tax Amnesty Volume II, which offers taxpayers the option to voluntarily disclose assets that have not been reported in the 2016-2017 Tax Amnesty Program or in the Annual Income Tax Return 2020. "This program aims to improve the voluntary compliance of taxpayers and is organized on the basis of the principles of simplicity, legal certainty and expediency," said Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly during a meeting. plenary meeting at the Indonesian Parliament, Jakarta, Thursday (7/10/2021). Yasonna said that the Volume II Tax Amnesty was implemented because the achievement of the policy was very positive. This can be seen from the SPT's annual reports as well as the number of tax payments from tax amnesty participants in 2017 and thereafter, which has increased. "Based on data after the 2016 tax amnesty, the compliance of the SPT annual declaration as well as the amount of tax payments from participants in the tax amnesty in 2017 and thereafter have seen a significant increase , we hope that this voluntary disclosure program also have the same positive effect to improve compliance with mandatory tax obligations. Taxes, "Yasonna said.

