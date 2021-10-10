Kyodo News Digest: October 10, 2021

The following is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News.

———-

Massive power outage hits JR trains in Tokyo area

TOKYO – East Japan Railway Co. said it suffered major service disruptions in the Tokyo area on Sunday afternoon due to a power outage.

Although the cause of the outage is not yet known, a fire has been reported at the railway company’s substation in Warabi, in Saitama prefecture near the capital, local fire officials said.

———-

Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan dies at 85

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, known for transferring nuclear weapon technology to North Korea, Iran and Libya through a black market he built, died of lung complications on Sunday, announced government officials. He was 85 years old.

Dubbed the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear program,” Khan, who had a destabilizing influence on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, was also instrumental in the South Asian country’s nuclear weapons development.

———-

Taiwanese leader pledges to defend the island against Chinese pressure

TAIPEI – President Tsai Ing-wen pledged to defend Taiwan on Sunday, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed Beijing’s confidence in the autonomous island’s reunification with the mainland.

But amid mounting military pressure on the island that Beijing considers part of China, Tsai, in a speech on the national day, also called on the two sides to engage in a ” dialogue on the basis of parity “in order to resolve the” differences between the two shores “.

———-

National treasure rakugo storyteller Yanagiya Kosanji dies at 81

TOKYO – Yanagiya Kosanji, a classic rakugo comic book storyteller and living national treasure, died Thursday of heart failure at his home in Tokyo, the rakugo association announced on Sunday. He was 81 years old.

After graduating from high school, Kosanji, real name Takezo Koriyama, began learning rakugo from Yanagiya Kosan in 1959. He received the stage name from Yanagiya Kosanji in 1969 when he was promoted to shinuchi , considered a master of rakugo storytelling.

———-

US, China hold trade talks, with tariff elimination on agenda

WASHINGTON – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to her Chinese counterpart Liu He on Friday about a bilateral trade deal signed last year, with Beijing saying the removal of punitive tariffs imposed by the United States was among the topics addressed.

The virtual meeting, the first such engagement between the two in months, took place as the US administration of President Joe Biden seeks to realign its trade policy with Beijing after four years under his predecessor Donald Trump who saw the two countries enter a tit- the tariff war and the “phase one” trade deal that has not fully addressed US concerns about China’s unfair trade practices and policies.

———-

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida pledges to strengthen medical system for COVID patients

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he would work to strengthen the country’s medical system amid the coronavirus pandemic by designating more public hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to reporters after his first visit to a hospital that treats COVID-19 patients after taking office on Monday, Kishida said the government must prepare for the “worst-case scenario” when it comes to strengthen the medical system.

———-

Japan may exempt Australian troops from death penalty in joint exercises

TOKYO – Japan plans to exempt Australian soldiers from the death penalty for crimes committed during joint exercises on its soil after the death penalty issue stalled negotiations for a defense cooperation pact between the two countries, government sources said on Saturday.

Australia, which abolished the death penalty in 1985, fears its defense staff could be sentenced to death for crimes committed in Japan, the sources say.

———-

US, Taliban delegations discuss counterterrorism on the agenda

WASHINGTON / ISLAMABAD – Senior Taliban officials met with a U.S. government delegation in Qatar’s capital Doha on Twitter, an official in the Kabul interim administration said on Twitter.

Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reportedly told the US side at the meeting that “Afghanistan’s weakening is not in the world’s interest.”