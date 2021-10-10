Donald Trump accuses Democrats of supporting ‘killing of babies after birth’ in misleading Iowa rally speech on reconciliation bill, video shows





Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a rally at the Iowa State Fairground on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa Scott Olson / Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump falsely accused Democrats of killing babies “until the time of birth” at a rally in Iowa.

He also falsely claimed that the governor of Virginia supports the execution of babies “after birth”.

Fact checkers have noted that both of these claims are false.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, former President Donald Trump baselessly accused ‘the far left’ of aborting babies until the moment of birth and falsely claimed that a Democratic governor supported infanticide.

Trump told the crowd that the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, officially known as the Build Back Better Act, would force “taxpayers to fund the extreme left-wing abortion program.”

The bill, he said, would scrap the Hyde Amendment. This controversial provision prohibits federal funds from being used for most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the pregnant person is in danger.

There is a lack of consensus among Democrats on including the Hyde Amendment in the reconciliation bill. Some moderates, including Senator Joe Manchin, are demanding that this be part of the package.

Progressive Democrats like Representative Pramila Jayapal have said they will not support a bill that includes the Hyde Amendment, and President Joe Biden told reporters he would sign it anyway.

Abolishing the Hyde Amendment, Trump asserted at the rally, would see Democrats “tear babies from their mother’s womb, until the moment of birth.”

The emphasis of the amendment is on funding and accessibility of abortions and does not refer to extreme term abortions.

Trump has repeatedly said at election rallies that Democrats “pluck” babies from the womb at “the time of birth,” and fact-checkers have consistently noted this as untrue.

Most abortions are performed in the early stages of pregnancy, with a tiny percentage (around one percent) occurring after the fetus has reached the point of viability. “The president is describing something that rarely happens and that no Democrat asks for anyway,” the Washington Post said.

At the Iowa rally, the former president made an even more savage claim about Democrats and their positions on abortion. He said some Democrats “kill babies after birth” and falsely alleged Virginia Governor Ralph Northam supported infanticide.

“Did you see that?” In Virginia, the governor of Virginia after the birth, “Trump told the crowd.

The former president previously made the misleading claim during his 2019 State of the Union address and at a 2019 rally in El Paso, Texas, but fact-checkers have repeatedly pointed it out. debunked at the time.

The accusation refers to Northam’s comments on “third trimester abortions” which are performed in cases “where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that is not viable,” Reuters said. .

Northam, a doctor, never said he would sanction the execution of newborns, according to Politifact. Fact-checkers said: “What he said was that in the rare cases of late pregnancy, when the fetuses are not viable, doctors deliver, keep him comfortable, resuscitate him if the mother wishes, then have a “discussion” with the mother. “

During the rally, Insider reported that Trump had also spread misinformation about widely refuted allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

