Turkey wants compensation for expulsion from US-led aircraft program | At national scale

Turkey, Ankara (AP) Turkey will seek compensation for its withdrawal from the US-led stealth fighter program. Perhaps in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a group of 20 meetings next month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Erdogan spoke to reporters on his flight home from a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and will not “deny” talks with Russia over Turkey’s acquisition of the missile defense system advanced S-400. Noted. The agreement led to the withdrawal of NATO member Turkey from its international production program for F-35 fighters.
Prime Minister Erdogan has said he hopes to meet Biden at the G20 meeting in Rome to discuss the F-35 project. This includes payments of $ 1.4 billion made before Turkey was kicked out of the program. Erdogan said another meeting between Turkish and US leaders could take place alongside the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
“We paid $ 1.4 billion, and this?” said Erdogan. “We couldn’t make this money easily. They gave us a plane or gave us money.
Asked about Turkey’s plans to buy an additional S-400 system, despite the threat of further US sanctions, Erdogan replied: there is no turning back. His comments were reported by the private Turkish news channel NTV and other media.
Turkey has been kicked out of the F-35 program and defense officials have been sanctioned after purchasing a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system two years ago. The United States strongly opposes the use of the Russian system by NATO members and says it poses a threat to the security of the F-35.
Turkey says it poses no risk because the components of the S-400 can be used independently without being integrated into the NATO system.
The United States has also admitted buying Turkey under a 2017 law aimed at pushing back Russian influence. It was the first time that a law known as CAATSA had been used to impose sanctions on allies of the United States.
Erdogan’s talks with Putin at the Black Sea Resort in Sochi focused on measures to deepen defense cooperation between Turkey and Russia, including partnerships with aircraft engines, fighters and sub -marines, said Turkish leaders. paddy field.
Russia could also be involved in the construction of Turkey’s second and third nuclear power plants and the space launch platform, he said.
Prime Minister Erdogan traveled to Sochi to discuss the situation in Syria, where Turkey and Russia are supporting the other side in the conflict. Russia is a major ally of the Syrian government, and Turkey supports groups that have fought to sack Syrian President Bashar Assad.
However, Russian and Turkish troops worked together in Idlib province in northwestern Syria (the rebels’ last stronghold) to seek a political solution for the country.
Prime Minister Erdogan has said he is okay with continuing to work with President Putin to regain Idlib’s calm.
