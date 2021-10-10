Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at Prime Minister Modi, says “Only BJP leaders, their billionaire friends safe in India”





Image Source: PTI. Priyanka Gandhi addresses the Kisan Nyay rally ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections in Varanasi. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had visited Lucknow to see developments in the state, but did not visit the relatives of the victims who died in the violence of Lakhimpur Kheri. The chief minister protects the minister from the public forum. The prime minister came to Lucknow to see the performance of “Uttar Pradesh” and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but was unable to come to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the families of the victims, ”Gandhi said. said today while addressing the “Kisan Nyay” rally in Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi, claiming that only ruling party leaders and their “billionaire friends” are safe in the country. Vadra said this at a “Kisan Nyay rally” days after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the case. Addressing the rally, Priyanka said when she addressed people, they told her there was no job or income. Farmers, Dalits and women feel harassed, she said. People can be of any caste and religion, they are not safe, the congressman said. “In this country, the Prime Minister, his cabinet, the members of his party and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this well. The country is damaged,” said the president of the Congress. Prior to the rally, Priyanka visited Kashi Vishwanath and Kushmanda temples. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. Prayers from different religions were recited during the gathering. UP Congress leader Pradeep Mathur said members of Congress from different walks of life warmly welcomed the party’s secretary general. State congressional spokesman Ashok Singh said that with Sunday’s event, the party aggressively embarked on the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly elections. “The Congress under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi will completely defeat the demonic power, which has been unleashed in various parts of the state,” Singh said. (With contributions from agencies) Latest news from India

