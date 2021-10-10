Death Note’s Donald Trump Story Gets Official English Release





Death Note: Short Stories comes from Viz Media, including “The a-Kira Story,” which stars a cowardly president parodying Donald Trump.

Viz Media has announced that a new collection of short stories from the original Death Note writers will be released in the summer of 2022, and among them is a bizarre and controversial story featuring a character apparently based on the forty-fifth president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Although its manga series ended in 2006, Death Note has remained a popular series across the world. After live-action film adaptations in Japan and on Netflix, interest in the series has once again peaked, prompting series creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata to return to the franchise. This culminated in the release of the anthology book Death Note: Short Stories, released in Japan in February 2021, and among these short films is the latest work in the series universe, “The a-Kira Story”.

Related: Artist’s New Series Death Note Would Be A Drastic Departure

“The a-Kira Story” made its public debut in 2019, at an exhibition in Japan celebrating Ohba’s 30-year career. At the time, it didn’t have a name and was therefore called by fans the “Never Complete One-Shot”, taking its name from that of the show. The story involves Ryuk returning to the human world with the Death Note, in the hopes of finding someone who will be as fun to watch as Light. The boy he is offering this time, Minoru, asks for a two-year delay before taking possession of it, and during this time decides that he will auction the Death Note to the highest bidder. Of course, such a powerful weapon attracts the attention of many powerful people, including the then President of the United States. While Donald Trump is not named in history, the appearance of the US president is unambiguously that of Trump. Now, Viz Media has announced that the collection will be released in the summer of 2022.

Since the story was available in such a limited form, it mostly managed to avoid the scrutiny of the American media, but an English translation can change that. As with other Death Note stories, it highlights many of the flaws and worst behaviors of its characters, and the former president is certainly no exception to that. His portrayal is far from flattering, and the story’s resolution seems like a very precise hit, as the president refuses a new stipulation that says he will have to die for America to appropriate and “save” him. Death Note, resolving to simply lie to the world about owning it instead. The manga rarely enters the news, so this marked departure from the norm seems to imply that Ohba had strong opinions about Donald Trump that he needed to voice.

“The a-Kira Story” was the first new Death Note material created in over a decade, while Ohba and Obata were busy working on Platinum End, among other projects. Other shorts in the collection include the original pilot chapter of Death Note, two shorts about Kira’s detective opponent, L, and another titled “The C-Kira Story”, which pits L’s successor Near to an imitator of the original Kira. Many of these stories haven’t been officially translated or published in English before, including the appearance of Donald Trump, making it the biggest release of new Death Note content outside of Japan in years.

Next: Could Batman Outsmart Death Note Light?

Source: Viz Media

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Early reviews split on Nostalgia-Heavy sequel

About the author Carlyle Edmundson (117 published articles)

Carlyle Edmundson is a short story and reporting writer with an affinity for science fiction and fantasy. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a BS in Film Studies and is happy that this is relevant to his work. A lifelong fan of anime and manga, he has attended dozens of conventions over the years and may or may not cosplay there. He is also the author of the Dystopian Detective series, available in most places where eBooks are sold.

More from Carlyle Edmundson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/death-note-short-stories-release-date-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos