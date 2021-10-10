Donald Trump lashes out at Mitch McConnell at rally in Iowa, claiming he “didn’t have the guts” to challenge 2020 election





Former President Donald Trump (left), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (right). Scott Olson / Getty Images (left), Drew Angerer / Getty Images (right)

At a rally in Iowa, Donald Trump criticized Mitch McConnell for failing to challenge the 2020 election results.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has grown increasingly strained since Trump’s election defeat.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley appeared on stage to accept Trump’s endorsement.

Former President Donald Trump attacked Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a rally in Iowa on Saturday night, saying the senator lacked “the courage” to challenge the election results of 2020.

“Mitch McConnell should have challenged this election because even then we had a lot of material to challenge this election. He should have challenged the election,” Trump said.

“[Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer reportedly contested the election. But Mitch McConnell did not have the courage to contest the election. “

Trump made the comments during a campaign-style rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

The former president also claimed that McConnell’s seniority in the Republican Party was due to the amount of money he raised.

“He is only a leader because he raises a lot of money and gives it to senators, that’s the only thing he has. It’s his only form of leadership,” Trump said. .

The tumultuous relationship between the former president and the Senate Minority Leader has grown increasingly strained since Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

McConnell angered Trump after appearing to accept Joe Biden’s victory and condemned the former president to be “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan.6 Capitol uprising.

Trump has since reportedly worked to get McConnell ousted from his post as Republican leader, and in April called him a “stupid son of a bitch” and a “cold loser.”

However, McConnell has said he will still support Trump as the party’s candidate in 2024.

In the nearly two-hour speech in Iowa, the former president recycled some of his favorite talking points, particularly the widely refuted claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Trump noted that his allegations of electoral fraud were the most applauded at rallies.

“The biggest problem, the problem that attracts the most, the most respect, the biggest applause, is talking about the electoral fraud of the 2020 presidential election. No one has ever seen anything like it.” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s continued claims, the Justice Department said it found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies to overturn the election have all failed.

Unlike McConnell, many senior Republican leaders have continued to embrace Trump and peddle conspiracy theories of voter fraud.

The entire Iowa Republican Party warmly welcomed Trump, according to the Des Moines Register, including Senator Chuck Grassley and Representative Ashley Hinson, and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Grassley appeared on stage with Trump at the rally, earning praise from the former president for being a staunch supporter.

“You are the greatest,” Trump told Grassley, adding that he had his “complete and utter approval for re-election.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

