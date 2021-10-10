Cabinet minister defends Boris Johnson for taking vacation amid Spain crisis

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted it was reasonable for the Prime Minister to take a break, after he reportedly traveled to Marbella to vacation in a private villa on the Costa del Sol.

Mr Kwarteng said he kept in regular contact on WhatsApp with the prime minister, who he said recently lost his mother.

Downing Street did not deny reports that Mr Johnson had visited Spain, but declined to say whether the PM was working at No 10 or Checkers instead, as is common.

Boris Johnson has reportedly visited Spain, while Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that warming up this winter could help people amid the energy crisis.

Mr Johnson traveled with his pregnant wife Carrie and their one-year-old son Wilf after the Conservative Party conference last week, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The business secretary said: I think he’s gone. I don’t know where he went.

But what I would say is that I am in regular contact with him. He also had a year and a half in which he almost lost his life to Covid, his mother passed away very sadly two or three weeks ago and he may have decided to take a short break.

I think this is something reasonable.

I am in regular contact with him on WhatsApp, I spoke to him only a few days ago. I don’t know when he is supposed to have left the country.

Labor called for urgent responses on who exactly is running the show after Mr Kwartengs claimed he was in talks with the Treasury over support for struggling companies during the energy crisis were turned down by the Treasury.

Shadow Chief Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: Faced with a crisis of its own accord, the government has terminated office.

The Prime Minister has gone on vacation, no one knows where the Chancellor is, and this morning we understand that the Business Secretary has entered the realm of fantasy.

The holidays have repeatedly caused difficulties for Mr Johnson’s government.

Dominic Raab was demoted from his post as foreign minister after being criticized for staying on vacation in Crete while the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan.

The prime minister himself has also undergone months of scrutiny after a trip to the Caribbean island of Mosquito in 2019.

He was ultimately cleared of violating MPs’ code of conduct after an investigation into whether he had properly registered 15,000 homes paid for by a Tory donor.

Mr Kwarteng had indicated on Sunday that struggling manufacturers and energy companies would not get much more support, but said he was working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help the industry.

However, a senior Treasury source insisted that none of the talks had taken place despite companies asking for help to prevent further collapses as wholesale gas prices soar.

Mr Kwarteng said he was certain the lights would stay on in the UK this winter as companies warned they may have to cut working hours to support themselves and industry body Energy UK has warned that more suppliers would collapse.

The minister guaranteed he would maintain the cap on energy prices for consumers through the winter, but said he would not bail out failing energy providers.

When asked if he had contacted the Treasury about the grants, he told Skys Trevor Phillips on Sunday: No, I haven’t. We already have grants in place and it is very clear that many of them are working.

Mr Kwarteng said he could not yet determine whether a price cap would be introduced for companies, but added that there had been discussions about the nature of this support.

He added that of course I am talking to colleagues in the government, especially in the Treasury, to try to find a way to solve this problem.

Mr Kwarteng admitted it was a critical situation, but denied asking for billions of pounds in support when asked if he was considering a price cap for businesses or a winter package.

He told the BBC The Andrew Marr Show: I didn’t ask for billions, we have existing programs. I am working closely with Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, to help us get through this situation.

But it has been heavily disputed whether the chancellor or his department was involved in the talks.

A senior Treasury source told PA bluntly: The Treasury was not involved in the talks.

UK Steel chief executive Gareth Stace has warned the government that inaction could result in long-term damage to the future of the steel industry.

As the winter months approach, price increases could lead to prolonged shutdowns, damage to equipment, loss of export opportunities and market share in the country, as well as loss of talent. and jobs, he added.

Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck has warned that exposed businesses such as energy-hungry users and retailers will be hit the hardest.

We expect more retailers to go bankrupt this winter, she told Philips.

The question is how many fail at a time and whether our mechanisms, which are in place to deal with clients when that happens, are ready for so many failures at one time.

Pressed to find out if he’s absolutely sure the lights will stay on this winter, the business secretary replied: Yes, I am. Mr Kwarteng also suggested that finishing warmer this winter could help people amid the energy crisis.

When asked if he advises people to wear another woolen sweater and a pair of socks, he told Sky News: It’s up to people to see how cold thresholds different people can get. be very different.