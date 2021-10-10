Politics
'Stocky man with crazy hair': Trump found a soul mate in Johnson, according to book | Donald trump
Boris Johnson has already spent a significant portion of his talks with Donald Trump discussing the strength of kangaroos. The British Prime Minister has forged a solid relationship with his compatriot “stocky white man with crazy hair”.
On the other hand, the American president at the time considered his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, as “angry”.
Such bizarre scenes and claims are included in a new book by Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s third White House spokesperson and chief of staff when Melania Trump was first lady.
I will ask your question Now it will be published next week. In search of gossip and scandals, she was Blame By playing cards. However, the memoir contains an impressive explanation of Trump’s often unusual interactions with other world leaders and their opinions. Trump has regularly surprised foreigners and the domestic public with his actions abroad, but the scene revealed by Grisham can still be frowned upon.
The Washington Post first Tuesday report At the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019, Trump told Vladimir Putin: “I’ll be a little harsh for a few minutes, but it’s because of the camera,” Grisham explained.
Oddly enough, Grisham reports that during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump “suddenly asked,” Have you seen the Midnight Express?
Produced in 1978, the film features a young American imprisoned in Turkey, beaten and sexually assaulted. Its director, Oliver Stone, apologies For Turkey and the representation of Turkey.
“It’s a dark film for you,” Trump reportedly said.
“There was little reaction from the delegation,” Grisham wrote.
Grisham also wrote that Trump told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan: “India reminded him of California in all of his homelessness.”
“In general, I was not a big fan of European leaders,” Trump said. Prime Minister of France [sic] Emmanuel Macron, Trim, a soft-spoken man, ridiculed Trump, ‘He’s an angry man. He’s all angry. “
Trump, whom Grisham calls the “president of mysophobia,” has reportedly been praised by the Swiss president for the cleanliness of his country. However, Grisham says he has found a true soul mate in Johnson.
Grisham wrote that the British Prime Minister was “one of the few European leaders that Trump would have tolerated”. “A conversation between two white men with crazy, stocky hair redefined language. Random..
Johnson once said at breakfast that Australia is “the deadliest country, spiders, snakes, crocodiles and kangaroos. “Then they talked for a while about the power of kangaroos. “
Johnson and Trump saidWorking breakfast, One of the Prime Minister’s first gestures On the world stage, on August 25, 2019, at the G7 in Biarritz.
Grisham added that Johnson and Trump “also discussed politicians who had just had surgery, which they said would involve the removal of the gallbladder.”
“Can I put on a new gallbladder?” Johnson devoured scrambled eggs and sausage and asked. I don’t know what the gallbladder does. “
“’It has to do with alcohol,’ Trump replied. “
As defined by Johnson himself UK National Health Service, The gallbladder is’ a small, sac-like organ in the upper right part of the stomach. [which] It stores bile, a liquid produced by the liver that helps break down fatty foods. “
“The gallbladder is not necessary, so surgery to remove the gallbladder is often recommended if there is a problem,” the NHS said.
