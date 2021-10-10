How does PM Modi make a decision? “Haven’t seen a listener like him”, says Amit Shah | Latest India News





Union Home Minister Amit Shah was asked if Prime Minister Modi was making an autocratic decision. “I have never seen a listener like Modi ji. Whatever the meeting, he speaks the least and patiently listens to everyone. He values ​​each person’s suggestion on the basis of quality,” Amit Shah said in his interview with Sansad TV, which aired on Sunday. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



On the occasion of Narendra Modi’s 20-year political mandate, Union Minister Amit Shah, in his interview, said that there was no blame that was not imposed on PM Modi, but PM Modi overcame it all because any opposition strengthens PM Modi, as he had the confidence of the people. “The public know that the decision Modiji is making is for the country. He has nothing to gain from it. Therefore, even if there was a mistake, the public has forgiven him,” said Amit Shah. “No Indian prime minister has ever said that India has the courage to become a five trillion dollar economy. Today our economy ranks 6th from 11th and will soon become 5th. confidence that India will soon become a five trillion dollar economy, “said Amit Shah. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



During the interview, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi’s political life can be divided into three parts: first his first days in the organization, second, after he became the chief minister of the Gujarat and third, its entry into national politics. “Modiji has strengthened the party in Gujarat through his hard work, planning and determined implementation,” he said, adding how Bhuj came out of the ashes of the earthquake, but Latur could not . Listing Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives and reforms over the past seven years, Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi has taken a bold step on economic reforms. Regarding the farmers’ protest, he said the concerns were unfounded and the three laws are aimed at helping farmers. “Leftist ideology is not for the welfare of the poor, I’m sorry to say that. It is only a way to capitalize the resentment of the poor in order to seize power. Otherwise, what explains the situation of left-wing states? Said Amit Shah. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}





