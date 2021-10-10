Pakistani nuclear bomb father dies





Abdul Qadeer Khan was under house arrest until 2009

The man considered to be the “father of the Pakistani nuclear bomb”, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, has died at the age of 85 after being hospitalized with Covid-19.

Dr Khan has been hailed as a national hero for turning his country into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power.

But he was also known for smuggling nuclear secrets to states like North Korea and Iran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan had lost a “national icon”.

“He was loved by our nation bec[ause] of its essential contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state, ”the Prime Minister tweeted.

Known as AQ Khan, the scientist was instrumental in establishing Pakistan’s first nuclear enrichment plant in Kahuta, near Islamabad. In 1998, the country carried out its first nuclear tests.

Soon after similar tests by India, Dr Khan’s work helped seal Pakistan’s place as the world’s seventh nuclear power and sparked national jubilation.

But he was arrested in 2004 for illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.

The revelations that he had passed nuclear secrets to other countries shocked Pakistan.

In a televised address, Dr Khan offered his “deepest regrets and unqualified apologies”.

Dr Khan was pardoned by then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, but was under house arrest until 2009.

The leniency of his treatment angered many in the West, where he has been dubbed “the greatest nuclear proliferator of all time.”

But in Pakistan, he has remained a symbol of pride for his role in strengthening its national security.

“He has helped us develop a life-saving nuclear deterrent and a grateful nation will never forget his service,” said President Arif Alvi.

Analysis box by Gordon Corera, security correspondent

The fact that AQ Khan has been described as one of the most dangerous men in the world by Western spies, but also that he is hailed as a hero in his homeland, speaks volumes not only about the complexity of man himself, but also on the way the world perceives nuclear weapons. .

The story continues

AQ Khan was perhaps more responsible than any other for helping to spread nuclear weapon technology. He helped his own country’s nuclear program, but then disseminated some of his know-how to others, including Iran, North Korea and Libya. The extent to which this was driven by money, ideology or orders from Pakistani rulers has always been unclear.

For Western countries, stopping the spread of nuclear weapons has been a top priority, and the CIA and MI6 have helped dismantle Khan’s network.

But in Pakistan, he was a revered figure, believed to have helped build his country’s defenses against India.

And more broadly, he and others would question why Western countries should be allowed to have nuclear weapons for their security while denying the same capability to others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/abdul-qadeer-khan-father-pakistans-080329347.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos