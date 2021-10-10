KCR opposes Prime Minister Modi for “political mileage”, according to BJP; calls Telangana CM “chameleon”

Tackling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BJP Chief NV Subhash pointed out that CM KCR changes color like a chameleon and still opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gaining mileage Politics. His comments came a day after CM KCR launched a scathing attack on the Center and said it was ready to fight with the Center for State Rights. He also said he was ready to lend a hand to anyone for this.

Further, speaking on the CM’s alliances with other opposition parties, the BJP leader said: “He is extremely quick to join other parties that have opposed the BJP and Prime Minister Modi to even in 2018 he wanted to form a third front with the help of Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. But his dreams were shattered after the BJP led by Narendra Modi won 302 seats in the General Assembly elections of 2019 and returned to power for the second time. “

BJP leader Subhash further said that Telangana residents would vote against KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in upcoming ballots and assembly elections. “There are so many policies that have not been implemented. People have become wise. His attempts to be part of a third front will also fail since even the opposition parties do not trust him,” he said. he added.

Political parties submit candidatures for indirect votes from Huzurabad to Telangana

Earlier on Friday, several candidates from the ruling TRS government, opposition BJP and Congress applied for the by-elections in the assembly constituency of Huzurabad. According to this, Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS followed by Eatala Rajender of BJP and Venkat Balmoor of Congress submitted the nominations.

Meanwhile, secondary ballots in the Huzurabad constituency are expected to take place on October 30 after the seat is vacant. Elections were made necessary due to Eetala Rajender’s resignation from the ruling TRS.

He was reportedly removed from his state cabinet post over allegations of land grabbing. However, Rajender, who denied all the allegations, then joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is now challenging the bypolls.

(With agency contributions, Image: ANI / PTI)