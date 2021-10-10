Pakistani nuclear program architect AQ Khan dies





Islamabad, October 10 (UNI) Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, died Sunday after his health deteriorated. He was 85 years old.

According to Radio Pakistan, he was admitted to a local hospital where his health deteriorated early in the morning. The nuclear scientist died after being transferred to a hospital with lung problems.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Dr Khan is beloved by the nation because of his essential contribution to making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state.

Last month, Khan complained that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor any of his cabinet members inquired about his state of health while under treatment in a hospital.

He would be buried at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, according to his wishes.

AQ Khan, (born April 1, 1936 in Bhopal, India), has also been involved for decades in the black market for nuclear technology and know-how, through which uranium enrichment centrifuges, designs d nuclear warheads, missiles and expertise were sold or traded to Iran, North Korea, Libya and possibly other countries.

Through his work at the European Uranium Enrichment Centrifuge Corporation (URENCO) in Amsterdam in the early 1970s, he methodically stole classified blueprints for a centrifuge that would produce bomb-grade uranium. After years of this Khan started to arouse suspicion, but by then he had enough information. He and his family quietly moved to Pakistan.

In 1976, Pakistan founded the Engineering Research Laboratories to build and operate a uranium enrichment facility, a large-scale enterprise consisting of about 10,000 people. Khan was at the helm. The lab was later renamed Khan Research Laboratories, or KRL, in his honor.

Khan used his connections in the West to purchase dual-use materials and technology, which could be used for civilian or military purposes. He used a network of companies in different locations to minimize international attention. While the United States was aware of what he was doing, European export control laws weren’t very strict, so the Europeans were not in a position to prevent companies from supplying him what he needed. His lab’s work continued, provided by companies operating within the law, writes outrider.org.

Before Pakistan tested its first nuclear weapons, AQ Khan began making deals with other countries interested in acquiring his laboratory technology. The Pakistani government made no effort to stop him; in fact, it is likely that some in the government and the military actively helped.

Iran was the first. In 1987, Khan struck a $ 3 million deal with Iran for the design of centrifuges and the materials needed for their production. In 1989, KRL began organizing international conferences on uranium enrichment, promoting its capabilities to other countries. At the turn of the century, it sent vendors to international arms shows to advertise its products. Khan was also doing business with Iraqi Saddam Hussein, although their deal collapsed at the start of the First Gulf War.

In 1992, the Pakistani government contacted North Korea to inquire about their missile technology. Over the next decade, the two countries traded missile technology for uranium enrichment technology, writes outrider.org.

In 1997, Khan began transferring centrifuges and centrifuge components to Libya. Libya receives 20 assembled P-1 centrifuges and components for an additional 200 units for a pilot enrichment facility. Khan’s network continued to supply the centrifuge components until the end of 2003. At the time, he was also believed to have started nuclear transfers to North Korea. Transfers to North Korea continued until 2003.

In December 1997, several reports indicated that the Pakistani army chief of staff, General Jehangir Karamat, had secretly visited Pyongyang. Khan claimed that Karamat was aware of the agreement between Pakistan and North Korea to exchange enrichment aid for missile technology.

In 1998, India detonated a series of five devices during nuclear tests on May 11 and 13. Pakistan responded with six nuclear tests on May 28 and 30.

In 2000, the United States shared its evidence of the centrifuge trade between Pakistan and North Korea with Pakistani leader Pervez Musharraf, who put all the blame on Khan. But after the attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States turned a blind eye to the Khan and Pakistan nuclear deals in return for help in the fight against violent extremism.

In 2003, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found traces of highly enriched uranium on equipment in Iran on two occasions. For years Iran has denied having a nuclear weapons program, so they said the materials were second-hand, coming from another country. Pakistan – and in turn Khan – was involved.

In October 2003, the British and the Americans intercepted a ship carrying material to manufacture nuclear weapons to Libya. Evidence linked the expedition to Khan. The Libyan enrichment facility was built on the same stolen URENCO design as that in Pakistan.

Months later, Libya turned over plans for an implosion device to investigators – again, it was the same one Pakistan had used. The notes in the margins implicated Khan even more. Pakistan was under great pressure to act.

On February 4, 2004, Khan appeared on live television and admitted his major role in the proliferation of nuclear material. He claimed he acted alone, without the government, although many observers doubt this is true. As punishment, he was placed under house arrest in his lavish mansion in Islamabad. He was released in 2009.

He later said he had been a scapegoat.

UNI / IA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/news/world/architect-of-pakistan-s-nuclear-programme-a-q-khan-dies/2529700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos