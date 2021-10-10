Familiarize yourself with the members of Komcad TNI AD, there are journalists at the speakers!





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed 3,103 members of the reserve component (komcad) who will support TNI as the main component of Indonesian defense. TNI AD Komcad members come from different regions and professions. We know that they registered voluntarily and passed the selection stage from June 1 to 17, 2021 and basic military training from June 21 to September 18. By launching the Instagram account @belanegara_org which is under the aegis of the General Directorate of Defense Potential of the Ministry of Defense (Ditjen Pothan Kemhan), the members of Komcad come from various backgrounds. There are those who work as journalists, lecturers, entrepreneurs and students. After three months of training in each other’s rindam, they will later become ordinary citizens again. TNI AD Komcad member who works as a lecturer at the Law School of the National Veterans Development University (UPN) of East Java (East Java), Arief Rachman Hakim, for example. He said the motivation for joining Komcad was his right and obligation as an Indonesian citizen. “My motivation to follow the reserve component is one of my rights and obligations as a citizen to participate in national defense efforts in accordance with our constitution, the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. stated, in a video uploaded to the account. @ Belanegara_org, Sunday (10/10/2021). Meanwhile, Indonesian Komcad Army member who is also a TV journalist Aditya Aksani said he was tricked into joining the Komcad because he wanted to protect the country’s sovereignty if he found himself in critical condition. “I see that Indonesia needs new hands to be able to save (the country) in a critical situation at any time,” he said. [Gambas:Instagram] Aditya’s reasoning is consistent with the content of Jokowi’s speech at the TNI AD Komcad 2021 Determination Ceremony held in West Bandung, West Java (West Java) on Thursday (7/10). Jokowi said Komcad’s active period is not every day. Since Komcad is only deployed if the country is under martial law or war. When this happens, the Komcad will be mobilized by the president with the approval of the DPR. However, its command and control remains under the TNI commander. “That is, no member of the reserve command is engaged in independent activities. I must stress that the reserve command can only be used for defense interests, the reserve component is only for defense interests and national interests, “he said. As is known, the existence of reserve components is regulated in issue 23 of 2019 concerning the management of national resources for national defense (UU PSDN). In accordance with Article 48, Komcad consists of citizens aged 18-48, natural resources (SDA), man-made resources and national infrastructure (Sapras). In article 4 paragraph (2) of the PSDN law, the management of human resources must face military, non-military and hybrid threats. However, referring to article 6 paragraph (4) letter b, Komcad is only mobilized in the face of military and hybrid threats. Before being appointed by President Jokowi, the members of Komcad had undergone basic military training for three months which took place in six points, namely the main regiment of Kodam (Rindam) Jaya up to 500 people, Rindam III / Siliwangi up to 500 people, Rindam IV / Diponegoro up to 500 people, Rindam V / Brawijaya up to 500 people, Rindam XII / Tanjungpura up to 499 people and Defense University (Unhan) up to 604 people . See also Video: Questions about the Candidate for TNI Commander, Observer: KRI Nanggala affair tarnishes KSAL’s career [Gambas:Video 20detik] (or or)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5761031/kenalan-sama-anggota-komcad-tni-ad-ada-wartawan-sampai-dosen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos