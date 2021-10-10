Joe Biden may hurt Imran Khan’s oversized ego, but won’t go far enough to hurt Pakistan-World News, Firstpost





The anger against Pakistan in the Biden administration and in parts of the US Congress is evident. Yet at no time in the past 20 years and before that too, was the United States aware of Pakistan’s involvement in the sponsorship of terrorism.

On October 7, the Pakistani foreign ministry published on its website a press release surprisingly bearing the date of the previous day. He said: We have seen the text of a letter circulating on social media allegedly written by the foreign minister to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington. The letter in circulation is completely false and without merit.

The unprofessional language of letters raises valid doubts as to its authenticity. In addition, it is a tradition in South Asian foreign ministries that career ambassadors, like Asad Majeed Khan, the current Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, are arrested by Foreign Secretaries and not by ministers, in particular through such written communications. It also erodes the credibility of the letters. Normally, foreign ministries do not stoop to commenting on counterfeits that at first glance would not be taken seriously. Certainly, no keen observer would have taken this so-called letter from Qureshi in this way.

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry felt compelled to disown the letter because it was gaining popularity in the media, mainly because of its interesting content. The letter focused on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s frustration with President Joe Biden over his refusal to establish contact with him. So when the letter complains about the White House’s indifference to Pakistani leadership despite Pakistan’s key role in Afghanistan, it spells out what is well known. The letter also bitterly noted the United States’ lack of reciprocity to Pakistani efforts to establish a healthy line of communication with the White House. This too is well known. For this state of affairs, the purported letter expressed the displeasure of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the inability of the Pakistani ambassadors to respond to these crucial points.

Imran Khan and the Pakistani military may well be unhappy with the Pakistani diplomatic establishment for its failure to pacify the United States, which is apparently unhappy with Pakistan’s policies and actions. If this is the case, then the instinctive reaction of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry would be to blame Asad Majeed Khan, unwarranted as that may be. So it’s not strange. What is unusual is that the child prodigy, Moeed Yusuf – who was brought from the confines of a think tank in Pakistan and elevated to the status of a national security adviser – has so far failed to do so. subject to no public criticism for its failure to deliver on the substantial improvement in US-Pakistani relations. Yusuf himself had, no doubt, projected that he could help end the mutual grievances that have characterized US-Pakistan relations for many years. However, he has yet to even manage to arrange a Biden-Imran Khan phone call.

Obviously, Biden and his advisers have decided to keep Imran Khan on the ice for now. Their reasons were best revealed when Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on September 13. Blinken was asked if it was time to reassess U.S. relations with Pakistan and its status as a non-NATO ally due to its support for the Taliban. He said: That would be one of the things that we will be looking at in the days and weeks to come. Coming to a decision, Blinken told the Committee that the United States will look at the role Pakistan has played in the past 20 years and the role we would like it to play in the years to come.

An impartial examination of US-Pakistan relations reveals that at one end of the spectrum, the United States has largely supported Pakistan; and, on the other hand, despite anger and scolding, he made sure that the troubled South Asian country did not sink. Will it be different now? Will the Biden administration go beyond refusing to establish direct contact with Imran Khan? Will he take demonstrable measures that will genuinely damage Pakistan in a way that even China with all its resources will not really be able to cushion? Or will it, as it always has, allow it to continue its negative regional policies and its involvement in the sponsorship of terrorism without paying a heavy price? Chances are the United States is unlikely to step outside the political spectrum it has pursued for decades and is inflicting real suffering on Pakistan. Why? A brief review of the past may provide clues.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the United States made Pakistan an ally because it provided bases against the former Soviet Union. In the 1980s, Pakistan played a vital role in allowing the United States to organize the defeat of the Soviets in Afghanistan. After September 11, as Pakistan continued to support the Taliban, it also provided a crucial supply artery to Afghanistan and delivered al Qaeda operatives. Thus, despite his duplicity, he was not only tolerated but financially rewarded. Now Pakistan is profiting from the United States’ fear that its instability could put some of its nuclear weapons and technology into the wrong hands. Pakistan is taking advantage of these American fears. In this context, it should be remembered that Biden as vice president stunned then Afghan president Hamid Karzai. Biden had bluntly told Karzai that Pakistan was fifty times more important to the United States than Afghanistan.

The United States also believes it needs Pakistan to prevent Afghanistan from descending into total anarchy and once again becoming a base for international terrorists. So, despite all the bluff and rhetoric that might emanate from Washington, the United States cannot be expected to do significant harm to Pakistan, even if it is on the Chinese side at a time when real prospects for an American-Chinese cold war have emerged. Yes, the United States can take cosmetic action against Pakistan, but nothing more can be expected. By refusing to contact Imran Khan, the US president can hurt the oversized ego of the Pakistani prime minister, but nothing more.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who served as Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

