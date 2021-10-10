“Not Relevant”: Plea requests removal of PM Modi’s photo from CoWin certificate, Kerala HC sends notice to Center





The petitioner states that all government campaigns must be neutral and that there is no reason to credit an individual for the success of a program, which is carried out at the expense of the state. As India races against the clock to meet the December deadline to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against the novel coronavirus, a petition filed by a resident of Kottayam has raised questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the certificates CoWin which are issued after taking the Covid jabs in India. Seeking to have the photo removed, RTI activist Mr Peter moved the High Court from Kerala. In his plea, Peter says the photo of PM Modis on the vaccination certificate is irrelevant and no public interest is served. The Kerala High Court has issued opinions to both the State and the Center. The hearing is scheduled for two weeks. The plea, which was filed by Peters’ attorney Ajit Joy, says there are several countries that also issue proof of vaccination, but none have photos of their leaders embossed. Showcasing certificates from the United States, Israel and Indonesia, among others, Peter also said Prime Minister Modis’ photo on CoWin certificates violates a citizen’s basic rights. The Kerala resident has asked the High Court to order the authorities to issue a certificate without a PM Modis photo. Citing a case from 2003, the petitioner states that all government campaigns should be neutral and that there is no reason to credit an individual for the success of a program, which is carried out at state expense. This is not the first time the issue of PM Modis’ photo on Cowin’s certificates has hit the headlines. In August, amid criticism from the opposition, the Center tabled a written response to parliament saying the photo was ideal for promoting awareness. However, the latest plea says that when a person has decided to take the Covid vaccine, the words and photo of PM Modi on the vaccination certificate is like preaching to converts. The Center has so far maintained that PM Modis’ photo is being used to bolster Covid protocols with the general public. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

