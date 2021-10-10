Call Jokowi a genius, he is the figure of Kishore Mahbubani according to the Indonesian ambassador to Singapore

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is described as a figure of genius at the head of the country. It was said by a professor from the National University of Singapore Kishore Mahbubani through an article.

Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryopratomo reveal the figure of Kishore.

According to him, in Singapore, Kishore is known as an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu).

“Formerly permanent secretary. In his time, Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was appointed Singapore’s ambassador to the United Nations, ”Suryopratomo, who is familiarly known as Tommy, said in a discussion on Sunday (10/10/2021).

Tommy then mentions that Kishore is a person with extensive knowledge.

In addition, he also said, Kishore is a man who has political training both in theory and in practice.

“He is also a lecturer at the National University of Singapore. So he is trained as a political scientist who lives in the Singapore government and is now a professor,” he said.

Then Kishore would also have had many written works which were recorded and published in international journals.

He also revealed one of Kishore’s books that amazed people, namely the book titled Has China won?.

“It’s a piece of writing that describes what’s going on with the rivalry between the United States and China. Where is China’s fault and where America’s fault is and what the two countries must do to create a stable and prosperous world, ”he said.