Bhumandal Se Brahmaand Tak All About Indian Space Association that PM Modi will launch on October 11





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA), a leading industry association of space and satellite companies, in a virtual event on Monday, October 11.

ISpA aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. The virtual event will be broadcast live on ISPA’s YouTube channel starting at 11 a.m. on Monday. Other distinguished luminaries who will honor the digital launch ceremony are Shri Sunil Bharti Mittal, President of Bharti Enterprises; Shri Pawan Kumar Goenka, President, INSPACE; Shri Jayant Patil, President, Indian Space Association; and retired Lieutenant-General AK Bhatt, CEO of the Indian Space Association. What is the Indian Space Association (ISpA)? The Indian Space Association (ISpA) is represented by leading national and global companies with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies, which are charting the future of last mile connectivity in India. Last mile connectivity refers to the connectivity between the main trunk network and users. ISpA aims to make India self-sufficient, technologically advanced and a leading player in the global space arena, by undertaking policy advocacy and engaging with all stakeholders across the Indian space realm, including government and its agencies. The association aims to contribute to the accelerated development of the Indian space industry. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Nelco, OneWeb, Walchandnagar, Alpha Design Technologies, Nelco and MapmyIndia are the founding members of ISpA. ISpA follows the slogan of “Bhumandal Se Brahmaand Tak”, which means “from the Earth to the Universe”. ISpA is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of the Narendra Modi government.

“… India is about to enter a new era in the future of space,” tweeted the official ISpA official. As envisioned by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arenarendramodi, the guiding mission of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) is to make India autonomous, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space field. #PMtoLaunchISpA @PMOIndia @isro pic.twitter.com/OVICVeS5nO – ISpA – Indian Space Association (@ISpA_India) October 9, 2021 The launch of ISpA will lead to visionary reforms in space technology, which will propel India to become self-sufficient and a world leader in the space sector, according to the official ISpA official. The Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, along with other prominent figures, will honor the Indian Space Association (ISpA) digital launch ceremony on Monday, October 11, 2021. #BhumandalSeBrahmaandTak pic.twitter.com/e00lkAgltr – ISpA – Indian Space Association (@ISpA_India) October 7, 2021 ISpA Director Satyam Kushwaha tweeted that ISpA sees a huge opportunity to work with the Indian space industry to strengthen India’s global footprint in the space sector. He added that the opening of the space domain to the private sector by India is timely and historic.

Another tweet mentioned it saying that this initiative will lead the Indian space industry to see significant growth opportunities.

ISpA will be headed by Lieutenant General (Retired) AK Bhatt as Managing Director.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/bhumandal-se-brahmaand-tak-all-about-indian-space-association-that-pm-modi-will-launch-on-oct-11-1486931 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos