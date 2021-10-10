



Image Source: PTI PM Modi will visit UP twice in October Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh twice this month. The prime minister, according to official sources, will travel to Kushinagar on October 20 to inaugurate an international airport and is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on October 25. Sources said the prime minister’s program was being mapped out and the schedule for the first visit was almost final. Officials say the prime minister will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport which will boost tourism, especially in the Buddhist circuit, as Kushinagar is where Lord Buddha breathed his last. The first flight to the international airport will likely arrive from Sri Lanka, which has a huge Buddhist population. The flight will likely carry the president of Sri Lanka, other delegates and Buddhist pilgrims, a senior government official said. Several Buddhist temples and guesthouses were built around the main temple, also known as the Mahaparinirvaan Sthal. PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for a medical school in Kushinagar. On October 25, the prime minister is expected to launch a pan-Indian health infrastructure program from Varanasi. Sources said the prime minister’s focus on the state would continue even after October, as several projects were ready for ground breaking or laying of foundations. Some of these projects include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and several medical schools. Also Read: Prime Minister Modi Should Express Sorrow in Parliament Over Death of Farm Protesters: Rakesh Tikait Also read: PM Modi congratulates health workers involved in COVID-19 vaccination Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-visit-uttar-pradesh-twice-in-october-kushinagar-airport-elections-2022-739541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos