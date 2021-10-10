Politics
SNP says Boris Johnson ‘sleeps behind the wheel’ as energy crisis leads to ‘perfect storm’
Boris Johnson has been accused by the SNP of being asleep at the wheel as the UK plunges into an energy crisis.
As the Prime Minister flew to Marbella in Spain for a week’s vacation, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the UK government must help businesses weather the energy crisis.
Blackford has said that UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s refusal to offer more help to energy-hungry companies or bail out failed energy companies was like Thatcher again, right?
The SNP MP warned that failing to support businesses as wholesale energy prices rise would affect everyone and could lead to plant closures and the bankruptcy of major energy companies this winter.
Speaking on BBC Scotland, Blackford said: The government needs to recognize that it has a responsibility to cripple businesses through this, to provide short-term support.
He said: If you find yourself in a situation where more energy providers have to cover themselves, buying additional supplies, all you really do is push the energy prices up further. in addition.
So there is a real problem here, and there is a real problem with some big suppliers being pretty sticky situations and the impact that is going to have.
He added: The government cannot shirk its responsibilities. We have to make sure that we can bring some calm and order to all of this.
If not, were they all going to pay the price because they were going to end up with higher unemployment, were going to end up with supply constraints? ended up in a situation, by the way, and the real worry I have about that is that inflation is going up now.
In fact, the Prime Minister is encouraging wage inflation. This runs the risk that we end up with higher inflation for longer and the consequences of it all.
Previously, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if he was going to provide additional help to energy-intensive industries, such as steel.
He said: We were looking for a solution. We already have existing support and were looking to see if that was enough to get us through this situation.
He added: I have been very clear that we are not going to bail out failed energy providers.
Blackford said it would lead to a perfect storm over the winter.
We should all be worried. Have seen the impact of gas prices on the wholesale market up to 1,000 percent. It’s just that we put the cap on and it gives people some protection but not full protection. And of course the government has cut universal credit benefits, so there are some people who are really going to have a hard time paying the fuel bills.
