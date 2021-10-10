Politics
Imagine a world remade by American-Chinese cooperation
Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, Geneva, November 1985
On September 10, 2021, during an important diplomatic meeting that took place by telephone, US President Joseph Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed the need for a better relationship between their two nations. According to Chinese official summaryXi said that “when China and the United States cooperate, the two countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer. He added, “Establishing the relationship well, that is.” . . something we have to do and do well.
For now, however, the governments of the two nations appear far from a cooperative relationship. Indeed, intensely suspicious of each other, United States and China increase their military spending, develop new nuclear weapons, engaging in heated quarrels over territorial issues, and sharpen their economic competition. Disputes over the status of Taiwan and the South china sea are particularly likely hotbeds of war.
But imagine the possibilities if the United States and China made cooperate. After all, these countries have the world’s two largest military budgets and the two largest economies, are the two largest consumers of energy, and have a combined population of nearly 1.8 billion people. By working together, they could exert enormous influence in world affairs.
Instead of preparing for a deadly military confrontation, a confrontation that seemed dangerously close in late 2020 and early 2021, the US and China could turn their conflicts over to the United Nations or other neutral bodies like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for mediation and resolution . As well as averting a potentially devastating war, perhaps even nuclear war, this policy would facilitate substantial cuts in military spending, with savings that could be spent on strengthening UN operations and funding their social programs. national.
Instead of the two countries hampering UN action to protect international peace and security, they could fully support it, for example by ratifying the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Instead of continuing like the world biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, these two economic giants could work together to fight the escalating climate catastrophe by reducing their carbon footprint and defending international agreements with other countries to do the same.
In the place of blame each other for the current pandemic, they could work cooperatively on global public health measures, including the mass production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and research into other potentially horrific diseases.
Instead of engaging in unnecessary economic competition and trade wars, they could pool their vast economic resources and skills to provide poorer countries with economic development programs and direct economic assistance.
In the place of denounce each other for human rights violations, they could admit that they had both oppressed their racial minorities, announce plans to end such mistreatment and provide reparations to the victims.
While it may seem that such a turnaround is impossible, something roughly comparable occurred in the 1980s, when the US-Soviet Cold War, long a staple of international affairs, ended suddenly and unexpectedly. Against the backdrop of a massive wave of popular protest against the intensification of the Cold War and, in particular, the growing danger of nuclear war, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev had the wisdom to see that the two nations had nothing to gain and much to lose by continuing on the path of increasing military confrontation. And he even managed to convince US President Ronald Reagan, long an ardent hawk but besieged by popular pressure, of the value of cooperation between their two nations. In 1988, with the rapid collapse of the American-Soviet confrontation, Reagan strolled pleasantly with Gorbachev in Moscow’s Red Square, telling curious onlookers: “We decided to talk to each other rather than to talk to each other. It works very well.
Sadly, in the decades that followed, the new rulers of both nations squandered the enormous opportunities for peace, economic security, and political freedom opened up by the end of the Cold War. But, at least for a while, the cooperative approach has worked very well.
And he can again.
Given the current icy state of relations between the governments of the United States and China, it appears that, despite the promising rhetoric at the recent Biden-Xi meeting, they are not yet ready for a cooperative relationship. .
But what the future holds is quite another matter, especially if, as in the case of the Cold War, the peoples of the world, daring to imagine a better way, decide that it is necessary to put the governments of the two most powerful nations on a new, more productive path.
Sources
2/ http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/181501
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]