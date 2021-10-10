Business Update: 2 Causes of Rising High Speed ​​Train Fees in Harbolnas 10.10





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The latest economic and commercial news throughout Sunday morning October 10, 2021, from the cause of the increased cost of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train to harbolas 10.10. There is also news that the Ministry of Industry hopes that furniture exports this year will reach 28.4 trillion rupees and that Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno has met with the mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Here are four of the latest business news from this morning. 1. Erick Thohir Staff Reveal 2 Causes of High Speed ​​Rail Project Cost Rising Public Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir’s Special Staff Arya Sinulingga Explained The Cause Of The Project’s Swelling Costs Fast train Jakarta-Bandung. Based on the foregoing information, the cost of the flash project is estimated at a cost overrun of approximately US $ 1.9 billion (27.17 trillion rupees, assuming an exchange rate of 14,300 rupees per US dollar ). “Why has the budget increased? Everywhere we make fast trains or something like that, toll roads and so on, in the middle of the road there has to be design changes,” he said. Arya said by voicemail to reporters, Saturday, October 9, 2021.. He said the design change occurred due to geological and geographic conditions different from the original estimates. According to him, this is also often experienced by many countries, especially those carrying out similar projects for the first time. The second reason, Arya said, is the increase in land prices which has an impact on the increase in project costs. “Those are the two things that increase the budget.” Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had changed his attitude regarding the financing of the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project. Now, Jokowi has authorized the disbursement of funds from APBN to cover the costs of this project.

