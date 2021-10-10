Politics
‘Reasonable’ for Boris Johnson to take vacation, says Cabinet Minister as Prime Minister ‘takes a break in Marbella’ | Politics News
Boris Johnson’s decision to take a vacation after the Conservative Party conference was championed by a senior cabinet minister.
The Prime Minister allegedly flew to Marbella, in southern Spain, with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and their son, Wilfred.
According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Johnson and his family flew abroad after his opening speech at the Conservatives’ conference in Manchester.
MPs are not expected to return to Westminster until October 18 after the House of Commons recess for party conferences.
Mr Johnson’s decision to take the opportunity to take a break has been criticized by some as his government grapples with soaring energy prices, fuel issues and supply issues.
The Prime Minister’s vacation also comes the week the removal of the universal credit hike became official and amid warnings of a “winter of discontent” for Britons suffering from reduced incomes in the face of rising inflation .
However, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed criticism of the timing of Mr Johnson’s break and said it was “reasonable” for the prime minister to take a vacation.
“I think he’s gone – I don’t know where he’s gone, but what I would say is I’m in regular contact with him,” Kwarteng told Times Radio.
“He also had a year and a half in which he almost lost his life due to COVID, his mother passed away very sadly two or three weeks ago and he may have decided to take a short break.
“I think it’s something reasonable.
“I am in regular contact with him on WhatsApp, I spoke to him only a few days ago. I don’t know when he is supposed to have left the country.”
Former Tory Minister Anna Soubry, who resigned as Tory MP in 2019 over her opposition to Brexit, told Sky News the Prime Minister’s vacation was “not acceptable”.
“He has decided to let go and it is not acceptable,” she said.
“The timing couldn’t be worse. But it’s like he doesn’t care. He has an 80-seat majority and he just thinks everything will be fine.”
Mr. Johnson spent time away from Downing Street at the end of August be with family members in the West of England.
However, at the time, Number 10 insisted the Prime Minister “continued to work” and refused to describe the trip as a public holiday.
Mr Johnson’s previous attempt to move away from London this summer had been halted just a day after his hasty return to Downing Street after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister and his wife (then Carrie Symonds) spent an overseas vacation in Mustique following the Tories’ general election victory in December 2019 – a trip Mr Johnson was later on criticized for failing to properly disclose how it was funded.
Last year, the couple spent time on holiday in Scotland with Wilfred.
Number 10 did not comment on information about the Prime Minister’s vacation in Marbella on Sunday.
