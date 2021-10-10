Boris Johnson poll: Is the Prime Minister right to go on vacation? Vote here | Politics | New





The Prime Minister is said to have traveled with his wife Carrie and their son Wilfred to a private villa on the Costa del Sol. Mr Johnson arrived in Spain on Friday after the Conservative Party conference in Manchester and is expected to return to the UK on Thursday, the Sunday Mirror reports.

The journey in search of the sun comes as millions of Britons grapple with rising energy bills, empty supermarket shelves and a devastating cut in universal credit payments. Downing Street did not deny reports he had visited Spain and declined to say whether the PM was working at No 10 or Checkers. A number of prominent figures have lashed out at the prime minister after reports of overseas vacations emerged overnight. A Westminster source said: “It’s good that the Prime Minister is taking a break, but the timing shows how out of touch he is with ordinary Brits faced with bills, bills and more bills.”

The Labor Party tweeted: “Britain is going through a fuel crisis, empty supermarket shelves and cuts to family finances caused by the Tories. “Where’s Boris Johnson?” On vacation in Spain. Former No.10 communications chief Alastair Campbell also condemned the vacation, he told LBC radio: “Boris Johnson is trolling us all the time and I don’t think he’s focusing on his work as it should be. “ Meanwhile, author and journalist Otto English tweeted: “As Brits grapple with soaring energy bills in the UK, increasing Covid cases, cuts in benefits, empty supermarket shelves and an oil crisis … Boris Johnson is taking off for a luxury break in Marbella. “ READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Macron backs off at Patel’s £ 54million threat

She also pointed out that the prime minister “almost died” when he contracted coronavirus last year and was admitted to hospital. Earlier this summer, Mr Johnson cut his planned trip to Somerset short just a day after the Taliban coup in Afghanistan. Spain was on the orange list of trips before the redesign of the traffic light system. Fully vaccinated passengers are now only required to take a test on the second day after returning to the UK. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng assured Britain’s energy bills would not rise above the price cap set by the regulator, despite the continued surge in wholesale gas prices.

He said: “The safety net we have put in place to protect consumers from instant price hikes this Christmas and ensure that everyone gets the supply they need. “Despite some pushing me to lift the cork, I am absolutely clear that he is here to stay and that he will remain at the same level throughout the winter. “Keeping this protection in place is not negotiable for me. “ The government has also recruited the former Tesco boss as an advisor to help ease the supply chain crisis as Christmas approaches.

