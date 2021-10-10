First steps in US-China trade talks as heavy rains delay corn harvest in China • Farm Policy News





Wall Street Journal writer Yuka Hayashi reported late last week that “the Biden administration launched its trade policy engagement with China late Friday with a virtual meeting between the US Trade Representative Katherine tai and Chinese vice-premier Liu He.

“During the meeting, Ms. Tai raised a range of concerns, including what the United States says are ‘state-led, non-market policies and practices’ and its failure to live commitments it made under the 2020 Phase 1 trade pact signed with the Trump administration, according to senior administration officials.

“In a statement after, the office of the US trade representative said the two sides recognize the importance of bilateral trade relations. The two sides also reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the phase one agreement and agreed to consult on “certain outstanding issues”, without providing details. “ The Journal article noted that, “The virtual meeting came a few days after Ms. Tai describe the Biden administration’s trade agenda for China, which relies heavily on strategies initiated by President Donald Trump to confront Beijing through a trade war. “The resumption of trade policy talks comes as the two countries prepare for a long-awaited virtual summit between President Biden and chinese president Xi Jinping. National Security Advisor Jake sullivan met a senior Chinese diplomat in Zurich on Wednesday to prepare for the meeting, which will take place in the coming weeks, ”said the Journal article. Friday too, Bloomberg writer Sarah McGregor reported that, “[Katherine Tai and Liu He]OK ‘that the two parties would consult on some outstanding issues‘, according to a report from the White House meeting. In addition, Ambassador Tai highlighted the United States’ concerns about Chinese state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, Farmers and businesses. ‘ “Vice Premier Liu addressed the issue of United States lifts additional tariffs and sanctions against China, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Saturday. The two sides confirmed that economic and trade relations between the two countries should be reinforced, and agreed to resolve everyone’s reasonable concerns by consultation, the ministry said. The Bloomberg article added that “Friday’s meeting marks a step forward in relations between the two countries, after Sullivan and other U.S. officials spoke with [Chinese foreign policy adviser, Yang Jiechi] in Alaska earlier this year and was the subject of public discussion on human rights issues. During this time, Reuters writers Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu reported last week that, Heavy rains in northern China this week delayed the corn harvest, submerged fields in water and raised concerns about the quality of the harvest from the world’s second-largest producer, analysts and farmers said on Friday. “China is expected to harvest one of its biggest corn harvests in years this season, after limited supply last year pushed prices to record highs. “But rare heavy rainfall earlier this week hit parts of northern China just as harvest was due to begin, hinder the gathering of the harvest and drying grain. The Reuters article stated that “” in general it will be another exceptional harvest, but the rain affects the harvest pace and quality. With too much rain, farmers cannot dry the freshly harvested corn and this will lead to high levels of toxins, ”said Rosa Wang, analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd. “In addition to concerns, a severe coal shortage recently forced China to restrict the industry’s electricity supply, and could hinder the scope of large-scale industry crop drying in the coming weeks.

